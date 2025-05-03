$!Health2Sync Completes an Oversubscribed Round of US$20 Million to Fuel Market Expansion and Prepares for Public Listing

• Health2Sync, Asia’s leading chronic disease management platform, has secured over $20 million in a Series C funding round, paving the way for a planned public listing on the Taiwan capital markets.

• This capital will fuel strategic growth as Health2Sync prepares for its IPO: expanding into new markets (Japan, South Korea, Australia), developing new disease management programs (weight loss, hypertension, GLP-1), and deepening AI integration.

• This investment reflects strong investor confidence in Health2Sync’s established market leadership, its vision to transform chronic disease management through data-driven solutions, and its strategic path towards a public listing.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2025 - Health2Sync (H2), a leading digital health company specializing in chronic disease management, today announced it has raised over US$20 million in a Series C funding round and earlier extension round. This investment will propel the company’s growth initiatives, including expansion into new markets, development of innovative programs, and preparations for a public listing in Taiwan.

The funding round was led by Taiwania Capital, with participation from prominent investors, including Wistron, Pegatron, BE Health Ventures, ABIES Capital, and Cathay Venture. The strong support from new and existing investors underscores confidence in Health2Sync’s vision and track record of what it has developed as Asia’s largest chronic disease management solution.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new groups of investors to join our vision of transformative data-driven disease management,“ said Ed Deng, Co-founder and CEO of Health2Sync. “In this mission, we constantly face challenges on all fronts, this funding validates our traction to date and enables us to capture opportunities, enhance our product offerings, and ultimately improve the lives of millions of people living with diabetes and related conditions.”

“Digital disease management solutions have always been one of the key areas of our investment focus,“ said Michael Huang, Managing Partner of Taiwania Capital. “We are excited to see other investors supporting the Health2Sync team at a time when public healthcare systems across the globe are incorporating digital solutions as an integral part of managing chronic diseases such as diabetes.”

The Company has strategically deployed the newly acquired capital to support several key initiatives:

• Develop and launch a series of disease management programs: continue developing its innovative and personalized patient engagement programs to include a digital weight-loss program targeting the need for practical weight management tools, hypertension, and other sub-health symptoms, and adding digital GLP-1 engagement to the offering as payers in the region seek to enable further drug accessibility.

• Expansion in key markets: accelerate its growth in strategic geographies, including Japan, South Korea and Australia, especially capitalizing on the increasing demand from the public sector for digital health solutions. Introduce Insultrate, a Software-as-a-Medical Device (SaMD) for insulin self-titration, to other geographies.

• Deepen the use of AI: enhance the efficiency of disease management for patients and healthcare providers and elevate user experience to the next level.

This funding round marks a significant milestone for Health2Sync as it prepares for a listing on the Taiwan capital markets.

https://www.health2sync.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/health2sync/

https://www.facebook.com/Health2Sync

https://www.instagram.com/goodfoodlab_h2s/

Hashtag: #health2sync #diabetesmanagement #digitaltherapeutis #digitalhealth #startup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.