$!Health2Sync Partners with Western Sydney Diabetes to Improve Glycemic Control through Digital Solutions

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 December 2024 - Health2Sync, Asia’s leading digital health solutions provider, announced a new partnership with Western Sydney Diabetes today. This collaboration aims to digitize the Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD) workflow by leveraging technology to improve patient outcomes and alleviate the strain on healthcare resources.

Westmead Hospital and Blacktown Mount Druitt Hospital, both under the Western Sydney (LHD), aim to enhance care models for gestational and type 2 diabetes. By implementing Health2Sync’s patient application at the two hospitals and its surrounding primary care networks, a virtual care model can be established, and clinicians can effectively manage their patients, improve doctor-patient communication, and reduce the need for frequent hospital visits.

Dr Rajini Jayaballa, WSD Staff Specialist Endocrinologist & Clinical Lead at Blacktown and Mt Druitt Hospitals, said that since WSLHD adopted its use in 2024, those requiring their insulin doses optimized between clinic visits can benefit from the solution. “With a user-friendly interface and the ability to sync with multiple wearable devices, it consolidates key health metrics in one place,“ Dr Jayaballa said.

Health2Sync’s app offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to empower patients to take control of their health. The app’s seamless integration with over 80 devices, including glucometers, blood pressure monitors, weight scales, fitness trackers, and market-leading continuous glucose monitor (CGM), simplifies data collection and analysis. Additionally, an automated patient engagement program co-developed with Western Sydney Diabetes is expected to provide personalized lifestyle suggestions based on real-time health data, encouraging self-monitoring of patients’ blood glucose levels.

“The timing of this partnership is impeccable as various local health districts seek to address the need for scalable solutions to reduce complications such as kidney conditions,“ said Ed Deng, Co-founder and CEO of Health2Sync. “Real-world evidence suggests using the Health2Sync solution leads to a healthier lifestyle. By leveraging our technology, we are confident we can help governments and healthcare providers deliver effective health management solutions and address the increasing inequitable access problems.”

WSD Director Professor Glen Maberly said the partnership with Health2Sync is part of WSD’s continued effort to implement digital solutions to enhance clinical management. “Leveraging Health2Sync’s technical capabilities to utilize data and automation, together we have developed an automated engagement program to deliver targeted educational content, reminders, and encouragements,“ Professor Maberly said. “We hope this program can lighten the burden on general practitioners and allied health by supporting patients to better self-manage and self-monitor their conditions.”

