HKSTP Leads Unprecedented Delegation of 25 Hong Kong Tech Ventures to Tap Fast-Growing Middle East Market at Saudi Arabia’s FII8

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 October 2024 – The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is bringing 25 Park companies focusing on green tech, biotech, AI & Robotics, etc. to Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative Institute 8th Edition (FII8) for the first time, joining the delegation led by Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR)’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan.

FII is an annual international conference which brings together world leaders, policymakers, investors and entrepreneurs to discuss and explore investment opportunities in combatting the world’s most pressing issues with one agenda: “Impact on Humanity”. This year’s edition: “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow” will be held in Riyadh from 29 to 31 October 2024.

The HKSTP delegation aims to foster collaboration in innovation and technology (I&T) between Hong Kong and the Middle East, as well as supporting tech ventures from Hong Kong in securing investment and exploring business opportunities. The Gulf region’s strategic geographic position, serving as a gateway between Europe, Asia and Africa, along with its growing consumer and corporate markets and increasing demand for innovative solutions, positions the Middle East as a key strategic partner for Hong Kong.

Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said, “This represents an exciting step in strengthening the ties between Hong Kong and the Middle East in I&T. By connecting Hong Kong’s dynamic tech companies with new opportunities in the region, we are creating a powerful synergy that supports investment, fosters knowledge exchange, and drives growth in high-demand tech sectors. Together, we’re opening doors to new markets and fueling global progress in I&T.”

The Middle East’s vibrant I&T ecosystem and capital market have created strong momentum for tech ventures seeking to expand beyond Asia. At FII8, HKSTP and seven Park companies will be signing collaboration agreements with various Middle East partners. In addition, nine Park companies have been invited by the event organiser of FII8 to pitch their innovations to global investors and business partners at the “Global Startup Showcase” dedicated stage as their solutions are addressing the pressing agenda of FII “Impact on Humanity”. Archireef, a HKSTP-bred global pioneer of the world’s first 3D-printed terracotta reef tiles for ocean restoration, will also take part in FII8’s “Innovators Pitch Competition”, competing against five up-and-coming startups from around the world.

To connect with Middle East investors and business partners, HKSTP will host the “Hong Kong Tech Disrupt” Reception with the presence of the Financial Secretary Paul Chan. Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP will introduce the HKSTP ecosystem and highlight the I&T opportunities in Hong Kong. Distinguished speakers will share their insights into investment opportunities emerging from the Middle East, while HKSTP Park companies will showcase their disruptive technological solutions.

Earlier this month, the Future Investment Institute published the white paper “Hong Kong’s Dual Focus on Sustainable Investment and Green Innovation” written by HKSTP. It highlights the city’s robust efforts in enhancing its green finance ecosystem. As HKSTP accelerates its role as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration, these efforts promise to raise Hong Kong’s position in the global I&T ecosystem, driving success and creating new opportunities for emerging entrepreneurs.

Below is HKSTP’s key agenda at FII8:

Future Investment Initiative Institute 8th Edition (FII8)

Date: 29 – 31 October 2024

Venue: King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Hong Kong Tech Disrupt: Exclusive Reception for Investors

Date: Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Time: 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm (Saudi Arabian time)

Venue: Golf Outdoor Lawn, InterContinental Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Event highlights:

-> Opening remarks by Mr Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of HKSAR Government

-> Introducing of HKSTP by Mr Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP

-> Keynote Speech “Unlocking Middle East’s Capital” by Dr Abdulrahman Alolayan, Founder & Managing Partner of Beta Lab

-> Keynote Speech “East Meets MENA: Cross Border Investments” by Ms Jessica Wong, Founder & Managing Partner of ewpartners

RSVP: https://stp.hk/3BDqjaB

###

Appendix