$!HKSTP Shines for the First Time at Techsauce Global Summit 2024

The Hong Kong Pavilion features market-ready innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Advanced Electronics, Digital Transformation, and Sustainable Technology. The featured technologies include large language model (LLM), blockchain, and AI integrations for enhancing the efficiency of professional services such as legal and human resources management and AI-driven tools for digital marketing, e-commerce, and personal care. These showcases illustrate Hong Kong’s research prowess and potential to effect global change. Their presentation at the Summit is expected to capture worldwide attention and open potential business opportunities.

On-us, one of the exhibiting startups received the prestigious “Techsauce Innovation Award 2024” at the Summit. On-us offers innovative a global B2B2C personalised e-voucher incentive platform empowers businesses to elevate customer engagement through flexible fintech solutions and advanced AI analytics.

Mr Derek Chim, Head of Incubation and Acceleration Programmes of HKSTP, led the delegation to the Summit and said, “We are thrilled to participate in the Techsauce Global Summit for the first time, presenting Hong Kong’s dynamic innovations to make a significant impact in the Southeast Asian market. As the largest I&T ecosystem in Hong Kong, HKSTP is committed to offering a unique and comprehensive incubation programme with “go global” DNA to nurture startups from conception to commercialisation. It provides an end-to-end pathway with robust support, including a wide network of alumni, mentors, and investors, to commercialise their innovative ideas. This exhibition not only highlights Hong Kong’s role as a super-connector between East and West but also strengthens our position as a leading international I&T hub.”

In partnership with InvestHK and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), 14 startups from HKSTP are exhibiting at Techsauce Global Summit 2024:

Artificial Intelligence

-> Generative AI for Legal Service - The up-and-coming startup D-Engraver Limited integrates blockchain and AI to establish a global Distributed Artificial Intelligence network, enhancing industry efficiency and data security from Hong Kong.

-> Hair Analysis and Hair Care Tailored by AI - With an award-winning AI technology, HairCoSys offers a hair and scalp analysis system to detect 20 different hair health issues. It also provides personalised recommendations to prevent hair loss.

-> Game-changing AI Powered Job Interview with No Barriers - Neufast Limited provides a patent-filed AI video interview tool with support for English, Bahasa Malaysia, Thai, and 10 other popular languages for talent assessment in a neutral, impartial and a holistic way in banking and insurance sector, achieving high-quality hires and 1.5 times productivity.

-> Talent Matching Made Easy via AI Tools - Speakmanity Limited introduces Career Hackers that connects candidates to corporations through AI-driven assessment tools, serving multi-national corporations, and collaborating with top universities.

Advanced Electronics

-> Metro Ethernet Connectivity for Smart City - eSIX Limited is a pioneer of innovative Metro Ethernet network technology, revolutionising connectivity for smart cities and businesses with cutting-edge IPfiber technology on 5G and legacy networks.

-> Disruptive Blockchain Identity Tokenization for Safer Legal Service - Real Matter Technology Limited focuses on blockchain identity technology for chip-level smart contracts and asset tokenisation, catering to Web3.0 platforms.

-> Groundbreaking Mobile Gimbal Stabilization for Better Photography - Vista InnoTech Limited develops Micro Gimbal Stabilizer technology for mobile devices, enabling sharp images even in shaky and low-light environments.

Digital Transformation

-> AI SEO Tools Boasts Businesses Succeed - Aloha Group Limited specialises in SEO and digital marketing, utilising technology to enhance online visibility and customer engagement.

-> AI Tool for Remote Work Efficiency - ATech Solution Limited develops Capacitor, promoting long-term sustainability for companies by tackling the distinctive obstacles of remote work through an AI-driven analytical tool for time and HR management.

-> Revolutionary FinTech and MarTech for Sales Success - On-us is a global B2B2C personalised e-voucher incentive platform leveraging FinTech and behavioural AI to enhance consumer engagement and unlock maximum value for all stakeholders in our ecosystem.

-> Trend-setting E-commerce Returns - Return Helper provides an end-to-end return management solution integrated with major online marketplaces, optimising e-commerce return processes.

-> Transforming E-commerce With 3D Scanning - Scan the World Limited revolutionises eCommerce and the web browsing experience with user-generated 3D scanning.

Sustainable Technology

-> Environmental Tech for Rare Earth and Metals - Achelous Pure Metal Company Limited engages in the sustainable development of lithium batteries and metal sectors, focusing on environmental technologies for e-waste and wastewater treatment, and metal refinery.

-> Innovative AI Robotics for Medical and Hospitality - Novelte Robotics revolutionises traditional robots with AI and advanced robotics for autonomous solutions in the medical and hospitality sectors, enhancing operational efficiency and productivity.

Leading up to the Techsauce Global Summit, HKSTP organised a series of strategic pre-event activities to enhance interactions and deepen connections within the local and regional innovation ecosystems. This initiative aligns HKSTP’s Innovation Mixer mission, which is to collaborate with enterprises and talent from around the world to grow our innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystems. The pre-event activities included meetings and exchanges with the National Innovation Agency (NIA), Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), True Digital Park, and investors, aiming to foster collaborative opportunities and demonstrate Hong Kong’s commitment to technology and innovation.

HKSTP actively engages with the I&T ecosystem across Southeast Asia, utilising Hong Kong’s strategic location to attract tech companies from the region. The HKSTP’s “HK Sandbox Programme” Cohort 1 was launched in 2023 for Thai startups to explore opportunities for growth in Hong Kong. Eight Thai startups joined HKSTP’s Ideation programme and landed in Hong Kong to further expand market coverage. Riding on the success of Cohort 1, applications are now open for a new cohort of Thai startups. Hong Kong serves as a pivotal gateway not only to Mainland China but also to the GBA, providing access to vast regional and international markets.

