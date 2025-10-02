Hong Kong Accident Lawyer Network Launches New Work Injury Compensation Calculator to Help Workers Estimate Compensation Quickly

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 February 2025 - Hong Kong Accident Lawyers has officially launched a brand-new Work Injury Compensation Calculator, allowing injured employees to quickly estimate their compensation in just a few steps. This tool enhances legal awareness among injured workers and helps them protect their rights.

Helping Injured Workers Easily Calculate Compensation Amounts

According to the Hong Kong Employees’ Compensation Ordinance (Chapter 282), injured employees are entitled to appropriate compensation, including fracture work injury compensation, 4/5 sick leave calculation method, paid sick leave calculator, work injury compensation calculation method, and work injury compensation for medical expenses. However, many workers find the calculation process confusing and face challenges when applying for compensation. The Work Injury Compensation Calculator by HKAccidentLawyers.com is designed to solve this issue, enabling injured workers to obtain an estimated result within 1 minute, making it easier to consult professional lawyers.

How to Use the Work Injury Compensation Calculator

This calculator is user-friendly, and users only need to enter the following details to obtain an estimated compensation amount:

1. Select Injury Type – Confirm whether the injury is a work injury or a traffic accident.

2. Enter Basic Personal Information – Includes age, monthly salary, etc.

3. Fill in Sick Leave Days – Affects the calculation of work injury sick leave wages.

4. Select Injury Severity – Affects permanent loss of earning capacity compensation.

5. Enter Medical Expenses – Ensures reasonable medical costs are reimbursed.

6. Submit Data – Instantly obtain an estimated result.

This calculator follows Hong Kong Labor Department standards and references real case data to provide results as close to reality as possible. However, it is important to note that the estimated results are for reference only, and final compensation must be determined by lawyers or relevant authorities based on specific circumstances.

Protecting the Rights of Injured Workers

HKAccidentLawyers.com has always been committed to providing professional legal support to Hong Kong citizens. The launch of the Work Injury Compensation Calculator aims to improve workers’ understanding of work injury compensation and empower more injured employees to claim their rightful compensation.

“Many injured workers do not know how much compensation they are entitled to, and some even receive undercompensation from employers or insurance companies. We launched this free Work Injury Compensation Calculator to help injured workers better understand their rights and ensure they receive fair compensation.” a spokesperson from the HKAccidentLawyers.com stated.

Free to Use, Instant Estimated Compensation

The Work Injury Compensation Calculator by HKAccidentLawyers.com is now available online, and all injured workers can use it for free. By answering a few simple questions, users can receive an estimated compensation amount. For more information, please visit the official website of the HKAccidentLawyers.com.