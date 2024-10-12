HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 December 2024 - The Hong Kong Exporters’ Association (HKEA)’s “Hong Kong Innovation & Invention” (HKII) today showcased over 40 locally invented innovations at Entrepreneur Day 2024.
Exhibited inventions have undergone rigorous evaluation by a distinguished panel of industry professionals. The shortlisting process will be conducted based on novelty, level of innovation and invention, technical utility, and symbolic significance. All exhibits are original inventions manufactured and launched in the market with patent protection or are under patent filing.
Various companies participated in HKII and displayed their innovations at Entrepreneur Day, covering classes from Smart City, Smart Home & Living, Smart Finance, Health Technologies and Medicine, and Smart Transportation to Smart Industry. This year, HKII introduced a new Youth class for young inventors below 18 to exchange creative, innovative ideas with global I&T leaders.
Several innovations showcased in HKII won awards at the 4th Asia Exhibition of Innovations and Inventions Hong Kong:
“Connectivity” has been one of the core values of the HKEA”, said Alice Lai, Vice Chairman of HKEA and Project Convenor of HKII. “The HKII project aims to showcase Hong Kong inventors’ innovations at top international exhibitions, demonstrating the city’s strengths of innovation and technology while fostering collaboration among innovative talents, entrepreneurs and investors. In April, we are going to exhibit at the 50th International Exhibition of Inventions hosted in Geneva, Swissland, helping local SMEs and startups to expand oversea markets.”
HKII is also committed to strengthening Hong Kong’s role as a hub of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and promoting connectivity between the I&T industry in Hong Kong, the Mainland and the world. In the spring of the coming year, the project will organise a delegation trip to Shenzhen to learn about the low-altitude economy, drones and unmanned vehicle technology. Another delegation trip to Zhuhai will also be held in the second quarter to explore the aerospace industry.
