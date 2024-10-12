Exhibited inventions have undergone rigorous evaluation by a distinguished panel of industry professionals. The shortlisting process will be conducted based on novelty, level of innovation and invention, technical utility, and symbolic significance. All exhibits are original inventions manufactured and launched in the market with patent protection or are under patent filing.

Various companies participated in HKII and displayed their innovations at Entrepreneur Day, covering classes from Smart City, Smart Home & Living, Smart Finance, Health Technologies and Medicine, and Smart Transportation to Smart Industry. This year, HKII introduced a new Youth class for young inventors below 18 to exchange creative, innovative ideas with global I&T leaders.

Several innovations showcased in HKII won awards at the 4th Asia Exhibition of Innovations and Inventions Hong Kong: