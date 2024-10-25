$!Hong Kong International Optical Fair to open in November Focus on advanced technology and sustainable design

-> Over 700 exhibitors from 17 countries and regions to participate from 6-8 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

-> Exhibition reflects four prominent market trends: technology, lifestyle, functionality and sustainability

-> Concurrent Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium to explore latest breakthroughs in myopia control and prevention

=> Finalists of the 24th Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition to be unveiled

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 October 2024 - The 32nd Hong Kong International Optical Fair, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA), will take place on 6-8 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Under the theme of Seeing is Believing, the Fair features innovative and state-of-the-art eyewear designs and products, bringing together industry players to facilitate new business opportunities.



Buyer Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/mwpzh324

Sophia Chong, Acting Executive Director of the HKTDC emphasised: “This year’s Hong Kong International Optical Fair, a long-standing industry highlight for over 30 years, is more international than ever, attracting more than 700 exhibitors from 17 countries and regions. The fair reflects the dynamic evolution in eyewear design and technology. Exhibitors worldwide are aligning their products with key trends in technology, lifestyle, functionality and sustainability to capture expanded market opportunities. This exhibition, which is truly a feast for the eyes, demonstrates Hong Kong’s advantages as an international trade and procurement centre.”

Hong Kong ranks as the world’s third-largest exporter of eyewear and frames. The total export value of Hong Kong’s eyewear, lenses and frames is estimated to have reached HK$19.9 billion in 2023, signalling substantial growth. The smart eyewear sector has emerged as an industry focal point, with the global market exceeding HK$40 billion in 2023 and projected to surpass HK$100 billion by 2029.

Exhibitors from around the globe, including Europe and Americas, such as France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as Asia such as Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Türkiye in the Middle East, and more, will present their latest offerings at the fair. Prominent Hong Kong brands will also have a significant presence.

This year’s Optical Fair will feature a number of group pavilions, including Mainland China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan, as well as the Visionaries of Style and HKOMA Pavilion; along with pavilions from cities in Mainland China, including Danyang in Jiangsu, Jiaojiang in Zhejiang, Shenzhen in Guangdong and Yingtan in Jiangxi.

The Brand Name Gallery, the focal point of the Fair, will showcase over 200 renowned global brands. Other zones will present a broad spectrum of eyewear products, including Smart Eyewear, Contact Lenses & Accessories, Designer Café pavilion, Sporting & Professional Eyewear, Kids Eyewear & Reading Glasses, Lenses, Frames & Parts, Eyewear Accessories, Diagnostic Instruments, as well as Optometric Instruments, Equipment & Machinery.

The 22nd Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium will be held on 7 November. Jointly organised by the HKTDC, the Hong Kong Optometric Association and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, this year’s symposium will focus on myopia control and prevention. Scholars from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Germany will lead discussions with industry professionals. The symposium is a pre-approved CPD Programme recognised by the Optometrists Board and attendees will receive a Certificate of Attendance. The Fair will also offer talks and seminars on smart eyewear, functional eyewear, sustainability and other advancements in the eyewear industry.

To foster Hong Kong’s creativity and innovation, the HKTDC and HKOMA will run the 24th Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition under the theme of Be Bold. Results will be announced during the Hong Kong International Optical Fair. Winning and final entries will be on display at The Forum, Hall 1D during the fair period to showcase Hong Kong’s creativity to international buyers.

Under the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, exhibitors and buyers can meet online through the Click2Match business matching platform in addition to attending the physical fair until 15 November. Buyers can also use the Scan2Match feature of the HKTDC Marketplace App to scan the QR codes of exhibitors and view product materials, bookmark favourites, browse product information and floor plans, as well as engage with exhibitors before and after the fairs to continue their sourcing journey.

Featured Products

Exhibitors at the forefront of the industry are unveiling an array of innovative eyewear products in line with technology, lifestyle, functionality and sustainability trends. Some of the highlighted products are: