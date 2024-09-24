$!Hong Kong’s Legendary Cha Chaan Teng Waso Cafe Officially Unveils in Galaxy Macau

Celebrities Pakho Chau, Venus Wong and Stephanie Cheng celebrated the official opening on September 24, the brand’s first and only branch in Macau

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 September 2024 - Galaxy Macau™ integrated resort continues to welcome renowned restaurant brands from all over, allowing guests to savor authentic culinary delights. And this autumn sees Hong Kong celebrity hangout Waso Cafe officially opening its doors at the multi-award-winning integrated resort on September 24, marking its first and only branch in the city. Celebrities Pakho Chau, Venus Wong, and Stephanie Cheng celebrated the opening ceremony and tried preparing the various signature dishes from the café. The strong nostalgia for traditional Hong Kong-style Cha Chaan Teng has offered guests a taste of the unforgettable, classic Hong Kong cuisine.

In the grand opening spectacle of Waso Cafe at Galaxy Macau, Hoi Io Meng, Deputy Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer— Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group, celebrities Pakho Chau, Venus Wong, Stephanie Cheng and Waso, the beloved Waso Cafe founder made a special appearance to offer their congratulations. They presided over the ribbon-cutting ceremony, a momentous occasion witnessed by a bevy of media and social media influencers from the Greater Bay Area.

“With the opening of Waso Cafe at Galaxy Macau, we now offer more than 120 dining options where guests can experience a wide variety of cuisines, further reinforcing our pledge to showcase “Authentic Flavor from the Heart” while infusing the resort with a fresh burst of vitality.” Kevin Kelley said. The three celebrities eagerly took to the kitchen after the ribbon-cutting ceremony to craft their personal favorites. Pakho Chau took on the challenge of crafting the Iced Milk Tea with Red Bean and Grass Jelly, meticulously measuring and combining the perfect portions of grass jelly, crushed ice, and chilled milk tea before pouring them into a cup and topping it off with sweet, fresh red beans. The resulting drink was visually stunning, a testament to his culinary prowess. Venus Wong opted for the iconic “Waso Pineapple Bun,“ carefully inserting the scramble egg, fresh tomato slices, and butter into the golden, freshly baked bun, all while preserving the delicate crust and neatly arranging the ingredients—a feat that required skill and precision. Meanwhile, Stephanie Cheng attempted the exclusive Galaxy Macau exclusive—Pork Chop and Spicy Sardine in Pineapple Bun, skillfully paired Portuguese-style sardines with tender pork chops, then artfully stuffed the rich filling into the pineapple bun, maintaining its structural integrity while ensuring an even distribution of flavors, a task that proved more intricate than it seemed. Each of them concurred that only by trying their hand did they fully appreciate the meticulous attention to detail and years of dedication that go into every Waso Cafe dish, the accolades Waso Cafe has received from the public are well-deserved.

In Waso Cafe Galaxy Macau Branch, can customers not only served with its iconic combination of "Waso Pineapple Bun and Milk Tea", also menu that incorporates elements of Portuguese cuisine, such as the unique "Tossed Noodles with Portuguese Style Minced Pork", "Pork Chop and Spicy Sardine in Pineapple Bun", "Crispy Bun with Chorizo and Egg", "Deep-fried Chicken Drumstick Marinated with Coloane Shrimp Paste", and "Foie Gras, Beef and Egg with Rice Noodles in Tomato Soup". The cuisines create full of enjoyment and happiness to our diners. Waso Cafe originally sits in Yuen Long, Hong Kong, when Waso took over from her father, she often drew inspiration from daily life to create new menus. The seemingly simple "Toast with Egg Salad" was actually the favorite of Waso's youngest son in his childhood. She prepared it for him with love, creating cherished memories that have become a hallmark of Waso Cafe's motherly touch. The human touch, perhaps, is the most exclusive seasoning of Waso Cafe while Waso has a deep appreciation for the varied palates of her neighbors and constantly adapted and innovated her menu based on their request. When regulars walk in and order their "usual," it's the close bonds forged over a shared meal. Over time, Waso Cafe grew in popularity among locals, becoming a dining destination across the region and a popular hangout for celebrities. Its walls are adorned with photos of stars, attracting fans from far and wide who hope to catch a glimpse of their idols in this humble yet iconic cafe. Waso Cafe's iconic Hong Kong delights are serving from 7am to 2am daily. Whenever you're seeking a classic milk tea to start your day with hyper energy or a steaming bowl of macaroni to soothe the late-night hunger, there're something warm, delicious and comforting here to satisfy your cravings, as always. Stay tuned to Galaxy Macau's official website: www.galaxymacau.com, or follow our social media accounts on WeChat, TikTok, and RED to keep up with the latest news about Galaxy Macau Waso Cafe. Exciting promotions are coming soon, so gather your friends and make plans to check out the authentic charm of this Hong Kong-style cafe! Galaxy Macau Waso Cafe G114, Ground Floor, Galaxy Macau (near Banyan Tree Macau, West Galaxy Promenade)