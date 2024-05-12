$!Jobstreet Express by SEEK Celebrates First-Year Milestone, Shares Hiring Trends Of 2024 and Outlook For 2025

-> Marking a year of connecting semi-skilled job seekers and businesses, the platform has become an essential hiring partner in Singapore’s high-demand industries.

-> Aligned with MOM’s emphasis on labour market resilience, Jobstreet Express supports businesses in overcoming barriers like unattractive pay and demanding work conditions, directly tackling hard-to-fill jobs in Singapore.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2024 - Jobstreet Express, part of Jobstreet by SEEK, marks its first anniversary as a trusted partner for job seekers and employers. While Jobstreet by SEEK in Singapore, empowers the career journeys of countless Singaporeans by being a trusted partner rooted in insights, powered by innovative technology and driven by passionate experts, Jobstreet Express focuses on semi-skilled roles, catering to students, active workers and seniors. Over the past year, the platform has made significant strides in addressing hiring challenges for non-executive roles, streamlining the recruitment process with verified job ads and verified candidates, and empowering businesses to meet workforce demands efficiently.

In 2024, the hiring market for semi-skilled roles faced persistent challenges. According to the statistics from the Ministry of Manpower, roles such as waiters, cleaners, and customer service often remain unfilled for over six months. Key barriers included physically demanding conditions, unattractive pay, unfavourable work schedules, and unappealing work environments. These trends emphasise the growing difficulties for semi-skilled jobseekers balancing rising personal expenses and employment hurdles. Jobstreet Express have stepped in to address these gaps by matching candidates with suitable opportunities based on their interests, experience, and job requirements, while enabling businesses to recruit swiftly to meet urgent demands.

Between Q1 and Q3 of 2024, the platform experienced more than tripled growth in retail industry job postings, reflecting the fast turnover and high demand for semi-skilled roles. This growth aligns with broader market trends, such as increased hiring activity in response to labor shortages and shifting consumer behaviors. While new client acquisitions contributed to this increase, the growth also underscores the platform’s role in meeting the industry’s urgent workforce needs. The surge in activity points to Jobstreet Express becoming a trusted go-to solution for businesses struggling to fill positions critical to their operations.

In addition, Jobstreet Express highlights the top 5 most applied-for roles and the top 5 most in-demand positions on its platform.