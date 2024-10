$!Johnson Controls-Hitachi Launches Sustainable Solutions for Commercial HVAC Customers in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 October 2024 - Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning Singapore has launched its VG and S Series centrifugal chillers that provide commercial customers in Singapore with highly energy efficient cooling solutions. Both the VG and S Series use environmentally friendly R1234ze ultra-low global warming potential (GWP <1) refrigerant, helping to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The new systems align with the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) latest initiative to gradually phase out air conditioning equipment that utilises refrigerants with high GWP.

“The new systems align with the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) latest initiative to gradually phase out air conditioning equipment that utilise refrigerants with a high Global Warming Potential (GWP).” Country Sales & Service Manager for Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning Singapore, Victor Lee, said. “We are proud to provide cutting-edge, low-carbon HVAC solutions in Singapore, supporting both our business goals and the decarbonisation process. Through innovative technologies and sustainable practices, we are meeting environmental standards and shaping a greener future for the built environment.”

Low-GWP refrigerants enable seamless energy transition

The Direct-drive VSD Centrifugal Chiller VG Series features a high-speed VSD motor and gearless direct-drive two-stage compressor. This design increases efficiency for greater energy savings, crafted perfectly for commercial and industrial applications to lower energy consumption and operating costs while reducing the environmental impact of the cooling system.

The Centrifugal Chiller S Series adopts a patented centrifugal two-stage compression technology and optimises the use of low-temperature cooling water to enhance performance, allowing the minimum inlet temperature to reach 12°C. Depending on the model, it offers a broad capacity range from 300 to 3000RT to meet various commercial and industrial building requirements.

The VG and S Series Centrifugal Chillers both adopt R513a and R1234ze refrigerants, which are chlorine-free and ozone-safe, ensuring minimal environmental impact while delivering superior performance.

Harnessing technology-driven, energy-efficient HVAC solutions for a greener future

In addition to utilising sustainable refrigerants, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning Singapore is dedicated to developing energy-efficient HVAC solutions, supporting Singapore’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality as outlined in its Climate Action Plan 2030. The following products are currently being offered in Singapore:

app image airCloudTap with logo V3-01

The Hitachi air365 Max Pro Top Flow VRF system, with pioneering Japanese design and engineering, offers significant improvements in energy consumption. Powered by Hitachi’s patented direct capacity control technology SmoothDrive 2.0, the air365 Max Pro enhances energy efficiency and temperature stability and ensures smoother compressor operation. SmoothDrive 2.0 uses 10% less refrigerant on average, ultimately reducing energy usage and carbon footprint by 47%. Additionally, the newly introduced airCloud Tap allows users to monitor unit data via their smartphones, enabling configuration and servicing to be performed up to four times faster than traditional methods.

The Hitachi air365 SideSmart™, the world’s first slim modular Side Flow VRF system, is designed to adapt to diverse spaces and capacity needs. Its modularity allows for connection of up to four units, offering a capacity range of up to 72 HP and a combined cooling capacity of up to 200kW. Another advantage of air365 SideSmart™ modular air conditioning is its ability to reduce the overall refrigerant volume required, reducing emissions.

The Hitachi airCore 700, our flagship residential and light commercial inverter split system, equipped with R32 DC inverter compressor to deliver exceptional cooling and heating performance across a broad capacity range, offers efficient operation in diverse ambient conditions while maintaining uncompromised comfort. With R32 refrigerant, airCore 700 units boast a lower global warming potential (GWP) compared to those using R410A. The airCore 700 is also compatible with airCloud Go, allowing customers to connect air conditioners to a mobile app, helping to save energy and enhance comfort directly from a phone.