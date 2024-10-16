JustMarkets Hosts a Golden Diwali Trading Contest

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / NEW DELHI, INDIA - 16 October 2024 - The multi-asset broker JustMarkets proudly presents its Golden Diwali Trading Contest, offering traders a chance to celebrate while winning amazing prizes. Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights, with variations celebrated in other Indian and Malaysian religions. It symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

With over 12 years in the fintech industry, JustMarkets gained a reputation as one of the best global brokerage companies, recently awarded as Best Broker APAC 2024 and Most Reliable Broker 2024. The company helps traders grow at their own pace and achieve their full investment potential. The Golden Diwali Trading Contest once again represents these goals, providing traders with a chance to compete and win in three tiers based on trading volume.

The contest will run from October 15 to November 15, 2024, and it invites traders to showcase their skills to win exclusive real golden awards. For more details and registration, visit the JustMarkets contest page .

As a multi-licensed broker with clients in over 160 countries, JustMarkets emphasizes security, transparency, and client-centric service. The Golden Diwali Trading Contest is yet another example of their dedication to empowering traders, offering competitive spreads, low deposit requirements, a smooth trading environment, and very pleasant bonuses.

Join JustMarkets in celebrating Diwali with this golden opportunity. The company offers one of the lowest gold spreads in the market. From July 2024, they have reduced spreads by a further 10% to improve the trading conditions for their clients.

Sign up now, start trading XAUUSD (Gold vs. US Dollar), and compete for a chance to win astonishing gold prizes!

