HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2025 - KCM Trade has officially launched AI Mentor, an advanced AI-powered trading tutor designed to help clients navigate the complexities of trading and bridge information gaps. AI Mentor emphasizes data security, efficiency, and accuracy, showcasing KCM Trade’s commitment to innovation and education.

In-House AI Team: Maximum Security, Zero Third-Party Dependence

While many financial companies rely on third-party AI systems, only a handful of truly capable firms, such as global banking giants, possess the resources and expertise to develop in-house AI solutions. KCM Trade, however, has taken a more proactive approach by forming a dedicated R&D team in the APAC region. This team comprises 15 AI and financial experts from diverse international backgrounds, enabling AI Mentor to innovate independently and securely.

“By developing our proprietary AI APP, we deliver exceptional data security. Unlike third-party AI solutions that may share client data externally, our proprietary AI system removes third-party involvement, reducing risks in data transactions and ensuring maximum security for our clients. This approach enhances scalability and innovation, making AI Mentor a truly transformative tool for traders.” explained the AI Mentor R&D Team at KCM Trade.

The Mission Behind AI Mentor

AI Mentor’s mission is to empower traders, not replace them. By combining the precision of artificial intelligence with emotional intelligence, the platform delivers real-time market analysis while supporting users on their individual paths to growth. It is important to note that AI Mentor does not provide trading strategy advice to clients. Instead, it enables users to make informed decisions based on their own knowledge and analysis.

AI Mentor’s 5-Step Process to Elevate Users’ Trading Journey

Listen & Learn

The platform starts by analysing each user’s trading behavior, goals, and risk tolerance. For instance, it can identify patterns, such as:

“a trader executing 50 trades in a week with an average holding time of 5 minutes, AI Mentor will highlight the client’s ability to make quick decisions and suggest areas for improvement...”

First Step to Confident Trading

New to trading and unsure where to start? AI Mentor anticipates user’s needs as a gentle guide and receive bite-sized starting points like:

“Understanding CFD Basics”

“5 Key Metrics Every Trader Should Track”

“How to Spot Market Trends in 10 Minutes”

Click any topic, and AI Mentor transforms complexity into clarity with step-by-step walkthroughs. Each topic unlocks step-by-step paths—no prior knowledge needed.

Simplify Complexity

AI Mentor cuts through market noise to deliver clear, actionable insights, enabling traders to make informed decisions quickly. It distills key economic indicators into concise and meaningful guidance, for example:

“if user want to know today’s key market events, instead of analyzing lengthy reports, AI Mentor highlights essential figures and their market impact concisely. It also integrates multiple data sources, such as gold prices are once again approaching record highs, Australia’s employment data (January) and U.S. jobless claims data (as of February 15), ensuring traders stay focused on critical market-moving developments.”

Immersive Learning

Every trading activity becomes a valuable learning opportunity. AI Mentor delivers micro-learning insights to enhance user understanding, gradually guiding users toward deeper exploration, for example:

“when users inquire about today’s key market events, AI Mentor not only provides relevant market news but also offers additional insights to enrich their comprehension, such as ‘trade performance analysis’ and ‘guidance on assessing the impact of economic data on the market.’ AI Mentor believes that such supplementary information is essential for users to grow and learn effectively throughout their trading journey.”

Grow Together

The system evolves alongside its users, continuously adapting and improving to serve as a personal trading tutor.

Trade Into Tomorrow: Advanced Tools for the Future

Currently, AI Mentor is in its beta phase and available to clients by invitation only. Exciting enhancements are on the horizon as we roll out planned updates designed to elevate users’ trading experience with advanced tools, real-time insights, and personalized reporting.

News Integration

By connecting with additional news aggregators globally through paid and non-paid channels, we will deliver real-time updates on market-moving events with a single click.

Multi Trading Reports

Moving beyond standard reports, traders will be able to instantly generate self-customized reports 24/7.

