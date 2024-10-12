BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 December 2024 - The innovative environmental governance model of China’s Kubuqi Desert has gained international recognition, establishing itself as a benchmark for combating desertification and addressing climate change worldwide.

At the heart of this success is the Three-North Shelterbelt Forest Program, one of the world’s largest ecological initiatives. Since its inception in 1978, this monumental project has built a “Great Green Wall” across northern China, shielding the region from sandstorms, preserving soil and water, and revitalizing local agriculture and animal husbandry. This model stands as a testament to China’s effective strategies in desert reclamation and offers inspiration for global climate resilience.

A Transformation Decades in the Making

Once synonymous with environmental decay, the Kubuqi Desert was a challenging landscape where herders endured harsh conditions—lacking water, electricity, and economic opportunities. Over the past 35 years, however, one-third of the desert has been transformed into lush, green land. Vegetation coverage has surged from just 3% to over 50%, creating fertile grounds and a thriving ecosystem.

This remarkable turnaround was achieved through a partnership among the government, private sector, and local communities. With policy and funding support from the Chinese government, coupled with advanced technologies pioneered by private enterprises like Elion Group, Kubuqi’s success has become a shining example of sustainable desert management.

Innovative Technologies Powering Progress

Key innovations have been instrumental in the desert’s transformation. The development of over 100 ecological technologies—such as sand-binding plants, efficient irrigation systems, windbreaks, big data, and drone-based desert control—have streamlined reforestation and desert control efforts. Among these, a groundbreaking method allows trees to be planted in just 10 seconds, drastically increasing efficiency.

Economic Revitalization

The transformation of Kubuqi has not only revitalized the environment but also the local economy. New roads and infrastructure now connect the region, opening up opportunities for trade, transportation, and investment. What was once a barren wasteland is now a vibrant economic hub, benefiting local farmers and residents alike.

A Global Model for Change

China aims to restore over 70% of the Kubuqi Desert by 2030, a goal that underscores its commitment to combating desertification and climate change. Recognized globally as a success story, Kubuqi serves as a testament to human perseverance and innovation.

The transformation of the Kubuqi Desert is a powerful reminder that even the harshest landscapes can be revitalized. This achievement highlights the potential of global collaboration in addressing climate challenges.

As the sun sets over Kubuqi today, it illuminates a story of hope, persistence, and the boundless possibilities of sustainable environmental governance.

Watch the inspiring journey of Kubuqi Desert here: https://youtu.be/9qK7jOQafmQ

