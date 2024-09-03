Mdm Halimah Yacob Launches SUSS’ Sixth Success Academy in her First Official Trip as Chancellor

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - 3 September 2024 - The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) and KPN Corp today launched the SUSS Success Academy in Jakarta, creating new learning experiences and real-world training opportunities for students in Singapore and Indonesia.

The occasion was marked by an opening ceremony at The Westin Jakarta and attended by over 80 guests from both countries, including representatives from institutions of higher learning, as well as industry and community partners. The ceremony was presided by Deputy Chief of Mission & Minister-Counsellor, Mr. Terrence Teo, Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Jakarta, and Mdm Halimah Yacob, Chancellor of SUSS and former President of the Republic of Singapore, in her first official trip for the University since taking on the role in October 2023.

Grounded in SUSS’ commitment to lifelong learning and creating social impact, the Academy will serve as a key nexus for academic and industry partners from both countries. KPN Corp will bring its expansive networks and experiences to support and enhance the Academy’s offerings.

Building on this partnership, the Academy will feature two distinct tracks – Personal Success and Professional Success – through which SUSS will offer opportunities for students from SUSS and other Singapore pre-tertiary and tertiary institutions to co-learn and co-innovate with students from Indonesia. This will include participation in programmes such as interdisciplinary global learning courses and student exchanges. Additionally, SUSS students will have the opportunity to gain professional experience in the region through work attachments and internships.

Key initiatives include:

--> Experiential Early Childhood Centre: In partnership with the Singapore Experiential Education Academy (SEEd Academy) supported by KPN Corp, SUSS serves as a key knowledge partner in delivering high-quality preschool education based on Singapore’s standards and pedagogy. Undergraduate students from SUSS’s Early Childhood Education (ECE) programme have undertaken internships with SEEd Academy, contributing to the design of curriculum frameworks and content.

--> Impact Start-Up Challenge (ISC) and Venture Builder (VB): The ISC is a credit-bearing course that provides a platform for students from both countries to experience the startup ecosystem, collaborate to generate ideas, and test and pivot their proposals in real-world settings. The 12-week VB programme allows budding entrepreneurs to validate their business ideas in both Singapore and international markets. Since 2022, about 70 SUSS and Indonesian students have participated in the ISC and VB programmes conducted in collaboration with various Indonesian institutions.

The Academy will also support SUSS in co-designing and co-delivering interdisciplinary and experiential global learning and service-learning programmes with institutions, focusing particularly on cultural heritage, sustainability and food security. This will build on efforts over the past four years, during which SUSS has partnered with the University Airlangga, University of Indonesia, Gadjah Mada University, Bandung Institute of Technology, Universitas Maritim Raja Ali Haj, Petra Christian University, ITS Surabaya and IPB University.

Beyond its student focus, the Academy will leverage SUSS’ expertise in adult and workplace learning to create professional training and development solutions for industry partners, organisations, and institutions.

Professor Tan Tai Yong, President of SUSS, said, “SUSS is committed to providing transformative student experiences, and our expansion into Indonesia, in partnership with KPN Corp, is a pivotal step in this journey. The launch of the Success Academy in Indonesia reflects our dedication to offering students valuable real-world insights and global exposure beyond the Singapore landscape. I extend our sincere gratitude to KPN Corp for their valued partnership, which has empowered us to build a strong network of alliances and expand our educational reach to learners and organisations across Indonesia.”

Ms. Jocelin Sitorus, CEO of KPN Property, said, “We are excited to support and collaborate with SUSS as we have in our past projects. Education is key in shaping the future of young talents, providing students from both countries and the region opportunities to learn and innovate together.”

The launch of the Success Academy in Indonesia is the latest in a series of academy openings as SUSS continues to expand its educational footprint across Asia. Last year, SUSS established three Academies in Ho Chi Minh City, Beijing, and Shenzhen. Just last month, SUSS launched two other academies in Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur. In the next two months, the University will inaugurate two more academies in Manila and Mumbai, bringing the total to eight regional academies.

For the full media release: https://suss.to/media-release-jkt.

For more information, visit www.suss.edu.sg/success-academy.

--> SUSS: www.suss.edu.sg

--> KPN Corp: https://kpn-corp.com