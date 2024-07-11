Mengniu Ningxia Factory Recognized as WEF “Lighthouse Network,“ Leading China’s Dairy Industry in Digitalization

HOHHOT, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2024 - In Q4 2024, the World Economic Forum (WEF) announced its latest group of “Lighthouse Network,“ with Mengniu Group’s cutting-edge facility - Mengniu Ningxia Factory, being honored as a “Lighthouse Network.” This achievement marks a significant milestone as the first in China’s dairy industry and the world’s inaugural liquid milk factory to receive this prestigious designation.

Selected by the WEF and McKinsey & Company, “Lighthouse Network” exemplify the forefront of “digital manufacturing” and “Globalization 4.0,“ representing the epitome of intelligent manufacturing and digitalization in today’s global manufacturing landscape. The WEF praised Mengniu Ningxia Factory for its implementation of over 30 advanced Fourth Industrial Revolution use cases, enhancing processes such as milk processing, packaging, and inspection. These innovations have resulted in a 55% reduction in delivery cycles, a 32% decrease in operating costs, and remarkable improvements in operational efficiency and product quality.

As Mengniu’s inaugural fully digitalized facility and the largest single-unit liquid milk factory globally, the Ningxia Factory has revolutionized its operations by integrating 5G technology with a comprehensive, efficient, and intelligent approach. Through complete digitalization across the system, chain, process, and automation, the factory now has enhanced capabilities to understand consumer needs, predict market trends, boost production efficiency, and ensure stringent quality control from source to end product. This transformation ensures the nutritional value and safety of every dairy product, paving the way for a data-driven revolution in the dairy industry’s quality and productivity standards.

The Mengniu Ningxia Factory has achieved a groundbreaking milestone through the implementation of the “134556” digital password system, marking a new era in intelligent manufacturing within the global dairy industry. This innovative approach integrates strategic, operational, and AI decision-making processes, establishing a new standard for efficiency and quality. By focusing on “thorough connectivity,“ the factory has seamlessly linked the entire dairy production chain, equipment interfaces, and system integration, resulting in comprehensive digital enhancements across all production stages.

Embracing the principle of “thorough connectivity,“ Mengniu Ningxia Factory has successfully transitioned to a “department-free platform” by leveraging six algorithm-driven platforms: intelligent procurement and supply, energy management, production optimization, quality control, smart logistics, and facility management. In just one year of operation, the factory has excelled in key performance indicators such as area efficiency, labor productivity, product quality, and energy conservation, demonstrating a harmonious fusion of these essential metrics. Compared to traditional facilities, Ningxia Factory has significantly improved space utilization, labor productivity, product quality, and energy efficiency, reflecting its dedication to continuous innovation and sustainability practices. With over 154 patents and software copyrights, along with 1,270 technological advancements, the factory has been recognized with the prestigious LEED Gold Certification for its environmentally friendly infrastructure, solidifying its position as a leader in green architecture.