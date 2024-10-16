Newway Launches New Indoor Environmental Quality (IEQ) Laboratory

SINGAPORE - 16 October 2024 – Homegrown air conditioning specialists, Newway SG, demonstrates a strong commitment to managing the impacts of indoor air quality (IAQ) on health and productivity, with the launch of a new environmental research and testing facility under the brand “Newway Laboratories”.

Addressing Critical Air Quality Concerns

The initiative aims to provide holistic solutions for families and businesses that are conscious about creating healthier indoor environments. Ramifications of the global pandemic have exposed the health and productivity risks associated with poor indoor air quality. The prevalence of air pollution in enclosed spaces, including rising cases of formaldehyde poisoning in residential houses, underscores the importance of indoor air quality testing services to maintain air standards within urban environments.

Newway Laboratories addresses these growing concerns by providing a comprehensive suite of indoor environmental quality (IEQ) services ranging from air, water and microbial sampling, pollution and radiation control, custom ambient scenting, and controlled mechanical integration. The fusion of real-time data and scientific methods can advance the development of effective IEQ management plans for residential and commercial facilities, where poor indoor air quality can negatively impact both health and productivity.

Sustainable Air Quality Solutions for Lasting Indoor Transformation

Newway’s advanced diagnostics capabilities enable them to go beyond short-term fixes, offering sustainable solutions that tackle persistent indoor air quality issues. Drawing on extensive industry knowledge and experience, they implement data-driven scientific strategies customised to meet each client’s specific requirements.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new IEQ facility, which enables a higher level of understanding of different indoor environmental conditions. Combined with our extensive experience in cooling and ventilation technologies, we can develop effective air quality solutions that commensurate with the core objectives of our customers.”, said Zachery Tan, Chief Executive of Newway SG.

Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability

With over three decades of ACMV experience, Newway SG is a leading IEQ specialist registered with the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and National Environment Agency (NEA). The forward-thinking enterprise aspires to create safe living and working environments where families and communities can thrive in wellness, through advanced IEQ solutions that are reliable and cost-effective.

Since its introduction earlier this year, Newway Laboratories has successfully implemented hundreds of IEQ projects across various residential and commercial premises. The local company has also partnered with the National University of Singapore (NUS) as a specialised integration expert to develop new sustainable technologies that can revolutionise climate control in buildings.

“Newway SG has a proven track record of working with the NUS Building Robotics Lab on a number of innovative projects, and we have benefited tremendously from their specialised expertise in the field of IEQ”, said Professor Ghahramani, Director of Building Robotics Laboratory.

Future Developments

Looking ahead, Newway SG plans to continue with the research and development of novel IEQ systems. The firm believes that ongoing efforts to synergise resources and knowledge will lead to significant advancements in IEQ applications, and create immense value for communities and stakeholders alike. Newway Laboratories is currently operational and is expected to achieve full accreditation by 2025.

Availability and Pricing

Newway Laboratories’ IAQ testing and integrated services are available for booking immediately. Customers can enquire via Newway Customer Care hotline at 6481 0111 (WhatsApp – 9671 6481), or email at sales@newway.sg.

For more information, please visit https://newway.sg/indoor-air-quality/.