NextGen.AI Secures S$450,000 Pre-Seed Investment from Asiawide Print Holdings, to Scale AI Innovation in Singapore and across SEA

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 October 2024 - NextGen.AI (NGAI), an Singapore-based AI startup founded by Frank HO and his team of former advertising, software development executives & AI researchers, has secured a strategic investment of S$450,000 from Picasso FANG, on behalf of Asiawide Print. Picasso will also serve as a strategic partner and business mentor, guiding the company in scaling AI innovation across Singapore and Southeast Asia (SEA), with a particular focus on advancing AI’s role in business transformation and regional growth.

Pioneering AI Solutions for Businesses

NextGen.AI has positioned itself as a game-changer in the AI landscape with its innovative products, ConverseAI and StratAI. These tools offer personalized AI-powered solutions designed to address critical business needs:

-> ConverseAI is a generative AI chatbot that integrates seamlessly with business documents, websites, and internal systems to create customized responses for lead nurturing and customer engagement across various industries. “ConverseAI is personalized to business needs and trainable via a no-code environment,“ said one of the co-founders, highlighting the ease with which businesses can tailor the tool to their specific processes.

-> StratAI functions as a 24/7 AI strategy mentor, providing businesses with agile consultation on business transformation, growth strategies, and market expansion. “StratAI is personalized to business pain points and opportunities, helping solopreneurs, startups, and small-medium enterprises access agile strategy consultation viewpoints that would otherwise be unaffordable to this underserved segment,“ the team explained.

Investment to Accelerate Research, Product Development, and SEA Expansion

With this new capital fund injection, NextGen.AI aims to advance its research in knowledge-based personalization models to provide and also register our own IP in our research work. The company plans to continue enhancing ConverseAI and StratAI, as well as newer innovative products to evolve with AI advancements to remain adaptable to business needs. The funding will also fuel the startup’s ambitions to expand its footprint in SEA, focusing on key markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia.

“SEA presents vast opportunities for AI-driven business solutions. We will leverage an ecosystem of government grants, learning and development opportunities, and partnerships with in-market channel distribution partners to position NextGen.AI for success in the region.” said a company spokesperson.

NextGen.AI’s ambitions align closely with Singapore’s National AI Strategy 2.0 (NAIS 2.0), which prioritizes broad AI adoption and seeks to enhance public confidence in the use and deployment of AI. This positions the startup as a key player in the national drive towards AI-driven transformation, as it aims to contribute significantly to this strategic vision.

Partnerships and Ecosystem Development

NextGen.AI is also actively collaborating with FizzDragon, tapping into a network of over 100 AIGC (AI-generated content) creators. This partnership supports the creation of a new generation of prompt engineers, content creators, and business marketers, with the ambitious target of nurturing 1% of the total number of AIGC creators in Singapore. This initiative underscores NextGen.AI’s commitment to generating job opportunities and fostering the local AI talent pool.

Moreover, NextGen.AI’s commitment to training and ecosystem development aligns with the broader initiatives of the AWS AI Spring Singapore programme. Announced at the 10th AWS ASEAN Summit in May 2024, the program aims to accelerate AI adoption across public and private sectors, while training 15,000 individuals in AI skills by 2026. By positioning itself at the forefront of AI skills development, NextGen.AI is well-placed to capitalize on these large-scale efforts to grow AI expertise in Singapore.

Opportunities for Investors & Industry Collaboration

NextGen.AI’s blend of cutting-edge technology, strategic partnerships, and alignment with national & regional AI goals presents a compelling opportunity for investors. Investors looking to participate in the next phase of AI innovation and business transformation in Southeast Asia should closely follow NextGen.AI, as it propels AI-driven solutions for future businesses to be AI enabled.

The startup’s focus on personalized and scalable AI solutions in SMEs consulting, as well as regional growth, makes it a standout player, poised to scale rapidly with the right strategic partnerships and investment support.

https://nextgenai.io/