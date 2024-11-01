Ocean City to host International Lantern Design Contest and Festival

HANOI, VIETNAM- Media OutReach Newswire - 1 November 2024 - Vinhomes JSC and Sunny Vietnam Co. announce the launch of the Ocean International Lantern Contest and Festival. This event marks the first-ever international-scale lantern design competition, bringing together the most distinguished artisans from major lantern-making cultures worldwide. This annual program, held at the Ocean City megacomplex, aims to create an artistic destination to witness some of the world’s renowned “intangible cultural heritage.”

With its overarching theme of “Shine for Life,“ the Ocean International Lantern Contest will not only feature the world’s most outstanding lantern artisans but also open new opportunities to elevate and incorporate lantern art into modern life. Through this competition, artisans will fully showcase the best of traditional lantern artistry, blending it with limitless creativity through modern technology to create stunning and unique visual spectacles for the public.

For its inaugural year, the organizers have chosen the theme “Oriental Light,“ hoping the program to become a cultural bridge, enhancing cross-nation exchange and inspiring love for life, while spreading hope, strength, and light for the future.

The competition consists of two rounds: the preliminary (October 31 – November 14, 2024) and the final round (November 15, 2024 – January 17, 2025). For the preliminary, teams need only submit designs via lantern@vinhomes.vn, which the jury will evaluate and shortlist. In the final round, the finalists will build their designs on-site at Ocean City, under the direct observation of the Jury. The awards ceremony for the most impressive lantern designs and the top artisans will be held on January 18, 2025, during the lively atmosphere of the Lunar New Year celebrations.

Immediately following the awards ceremony, the Ocean International Lantern Festival with the theme “Oriental Light” will launch on January 18, 2025, running until March 16, 2025. The event will feature majestic lantern displays crafted by artisans who are recognized as “living heritage” of traditional artistry. These displays will extend along a nearly 1-km route, creating a must-see artistic and spring-outing destination for millions of visitors.

Alongside the lantern displays illuminating Ocean City’s skyline, the International Lantern Festival will host a variety of activities, featuring well-known international artists and vibrant cultural exhibitions to offer an exciting musical space amidst the festival’s dazzling colors. Additionally, at Ocean City, organizers have designed a “Shine for Life” wishing path where visitors can share their best wishes for family, friends, or themselves in the New Year, along with other meaningful springtime activities designed for all ages.

The Ocean International Lantern Contest and Festival is a groundbreaking cultural event for Eastern traditional craft and an expression of hope and optimism for a better future. It also serves as a platform to bring traditional intangible cultural heritage to the public and integrate it into modern life. This significant event contributes to enhancing Vietnam’s image on the global tourism map, with hopes of attracting international cultural festivals to Vietnam and bringing the country closer to the world as we work together toward a peaceful and sustainable future./.

For more information, please visit: https://oceancityhanoi.vn/en/lantern-festival/

