One Futureworld Unveils Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: Premium Quality Lifestyle Earbuds Meet Down-to-Earth Price

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire - 26 September 2024 – One Futureworld, Bose’s Authorised Distributor in Singapore, is proud to announce the launch of the highly anticipated new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. Designed for individuals seeking a seamless fusion of top-tier sound and modern convenience, these lifestyle earbuds are set to redefine audio experiences with their legendary noise-cancelling technology and ergonomic comfort.

A Symphony of Sound and Innovation

At the core of the QuietComfort Earbuds lies the brand’s iconic audio technology, providing a rich, premium audio experience that captures every detail. Ideal for commuting, working out, or unwinding, these true wireless earbuds deliver exceptional sound quality with the reliability Bose is renowned for. Featuring advanced Bluetooth 5.3 and multipoint technology, they offer seamless audio connectivity, allowing users to effortlessly switch between phones, laptops, or tablets without interruption.

Noise Cancellation Redefined

What distinguishes these lifestyle earbuds from others on the market is their advanced noise-reduction technology, effectively blocking out unwanted distractions. Featuring Bose Quiet Mode, which uses noise-cancelling technology to silence background sounds, users can focus on their music or calls without interruptions. For those moments when staying aware of your surroundings is essential, Bose Aware Mode allows you to hear ambient noise, such as traffic or conversations, without pausing your audio. With adjustable EQ settings and customisable tap controls, users can personalise their audio experience to their liking, all through the Bose QCE app. As premium noise-cancelling earbuds, they set a new standard in audio.

Built for Everyday Life

Crafted for everyday use, the QuietComfort Earbuds offer up to 8.5 hours of battery life and feature an IPX4 water — and sweat-resistant rating. The included wireless charging case provides an additional 2.5 charges, allowing users to go through their day without sacrificing sound quality. With a trio of eartip and stability band sizes, offering nine possible combinations, the in-ear earbuds deliver a secure and comfortable fit for extended listening sessions.

Available for Purchase

The QuietComfort Earbuds will be available in Singapore from 26 September 2024 at a retail price of S$249. Available in Black, White Smoke, and Chilled Lilac, these ergonomic wireless earbuds provide a perfect balance of performance and aesthetics at an accessible price point.

A Statement from One Futureworld

“Our partnership with Bose has always been about delivering products that enhance our customers’ daily lives. The QuietComfort Earbuds embody this mission, combining superior sound performance, comfort, and accessibility. We believe these high-fidelity earbuds will resonate with users seeking high-quality audio and a durable, everyday companion.” shared by Albert Chan, General Manager Retail at One Futureworld.

Influencers and Collaborations

To celebrate this launch, One Futureworld is partnering with influencers and media outlets, including Mothership, to feature product reviews and video content. This strategic collaboration is designed to showcase the features of the QuietComfort Earbuds and provide potential buyers with a comprehensive look at how these Bluetooth earbuds can elevate their listening experience.

For more information, please visit One Futureworld’s website.