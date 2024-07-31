ONYX Hospitality Group Completes Key Handover Ceremony for its New Sri Lanka Property: Amari Colombo

BANGKOK, THAILAND - 31 July 2024 - ONYX Hospitality Group, recognised as a leading medium-sized hospitality management company in Southeast Asia, is proud to announce the successful completion of the key handover ceremony for its new property in Sri Lanka, Amari Colombo.

This milestone marks the official transition of the property to ONYX Hospitality Group, ushering in a new era of excellence and hospitality in Colombo.

Scheduled to open in Q4 2024, Amari Colombo is strategically situated in Colombo’s vibrant cityscape, offering a harmonious blend of contemporary comfort and traditional Sri Lankan charm. Luxurious accommodation across 167 rooms is tailored to meet the discerning needs of every guest. With a focus on authentic dining and state-of-the-art facilities, the property is poised to deliver an exceptional guest experience catering to both leisure and business travellers.

Cuisine is set to be a highlight at the property, with a delightful blend of Thai, Italian, and traditional Sri Lankan dishes reflecting the local area’s authenticity, on offer. Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of dining experiences, from Ahara Thai Seafood, offering fresh Thai delicacies, to Prego, a beloved ONYX Hospitality Group brand that began in Koh Samui over 20 years ago and is renowned for its authentic homemade Italian restaurant. Amari Colombo is proud to introduce Prego to Sri Lanka for the first time. Additionally, guests will be able to relax and unwind at several bars and lounges, including The Chancellor, serving the finest beverages, Club Pahana, a stylish lounge for Club and Suite guests, and Mira Tea Lounge, offering a serene setting for tea enthusiasts.

The key handover ceremony was attended by Mr. Harold Enrique Olaya Leon, SVP, Head of Operations at ONYX Hospitality Group, and Mr. Winil Walgampala from Winil Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, along with key executives from both companies and esteemed industry partners. This gathering underscores the deep trust and confidence that Winil Holdings (Pvt) Ltd has placed in ONYX Hospitality Group and its distinguished brand, Amari. It also highlights the collaboration between the two companies as like-minded business partners dedicated to delivering unparalleled guest experiences in a dynamic, ever-evolving market.

ONYX Hospitality Group is renowned for consistently delivering exceptional guest experiences across its diverse portfolio of brands, including Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence. The addition of Amari Colombo further strengthens ONYX Hospitality Group’s regional presence and emphasises its capability to customise offerings to meet the distinctive needs of each market segment.

“At ONYX Hospitality Group, we are dedicated to enhancing our brand standards and delivering exceptional service to create unforgettable guest experiences,“ affirmed Mr. Harold Enrique Olaya Leon, Senior Vice President and Head of Operations at ONYX Hospitality Group. “The key handover ceremony for Amari Colombo marks a pivotal moment for this exceptional property. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience the warmth and hospitality synonymous with Amari, while also showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Sri Lanka and contemporary Thai culture.”

As ONYX Hospitality Group continues to expand its presence across key destinations in Asia, the addition of Amari Colombo underscores the group’s strategic growth initiatives and commitment to excellence in the hospitality industry. With a strong focus on delivering value to stakeholders and enriching the lives of its guests, distinguished by its key strength: ‘A tailored approach to hospitality’, ONYX Hospitality Group is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for high-quality hospitality experiences in the region.

For more information on ONYX Hospitality Group, visit www.onyx-hospitality.com.

