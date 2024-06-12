ONYX Hospitality Group transforms “The Tide Resort” to “Amari The Tide Bangsaen” Set to Debut in Thailand in Early 2025

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire – 6 December 2024 - ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading management company for hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences in Southeast Asia, has signed an agreement to manage Amari The Tide Bangsaen. This property, which is a significant transformation of The Tide Resort, and has been reimagined as Amari The Tide Bangsaen, is set to reveal its new look in the second quarter of 2025. Located in Thailand in the Chonburi Province, a region poised for significant economic growth, especially in tourism, this property reflects Amari’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences in Thailand’s most promising destinations.

With a focus on enhancing the guest experience to create memorable moments for Thai and international tourists, it is set to cater to a wide range of traveller needs and preferences across leisure and business segments

On 7 November 2024, a signing ceremony for a business partnership agreement to manage Amari The Tide Bangsaen was held between Five Leader Group Co., Ltd. and ONYX Hospitality Group at the property. Thanasit Khunplome, the owner’s representative, and Yuthachai Charanachitta, Chief Executive Officer of ONYX Hospitality Group, were present to sign the agreement, joined by executives from both organisations as witnesses.

Yuthachai Charanachitta, Chief Executive Officer of ONYX Hospitality Group, announced that Amari The Tide Bangsaen will be an exciting new addition to the Amari brand, bringing its signature hospitality and exceptional guest experiences to a region undergoing dynamic growth.

The area, located in Eastern Thailand, has seen steady expansion in recent years, driven by the continuous development of infrastructure to support tourism and its capacity to host major international events, thanks to its comprehensive facilities. This positions Amari The Tide Bangsaen as an appealing destination for Thai and international tourists seeking beachfront accommodation within close reach of Bangkok, just over an hour’s drive, and only 45 minutes from Pattaya city. In addition, Bangsaen is a strategic location offering quick access to key tourist attractions within the province, as well as popular local shops and restaurants, all just minutes away.

Thanasit Khunplome, representing the owner of Five Leader Group Co., Ltd., said that the decision to rebrand the hotel from The Tide Resort to Amari The Tide Bangsaen marks a significant shift aimed at enhancing growth and competitiveness in the local market. This rebranding will also facilitate the city’s hosting of world-class sporting events, such as the Bangsaen Series, Ironman 70.3 Triathlon, and Bangsaen Grandprix Road Race, among others.

“In addition, the Amari brand is a long-established name, well recognised among both domestic and international tourists, inspiring confidence in meeting our set goals. Previously, ONYX Hospitality Group handled marketing for The Tide Resort, demonstrating consistent business growth through its vision, as well as the capabilities of its management team and staff. This strong foundation affirms our confidence in the decision to rebrand from The Tide Resort to Amari The Tide Bangsaen today,“ added Thanasit.

Amari The Tide Bangsaen is situated directly opposite the renowned Bangsaen Beach, providing a tranquil beachfront retreat in the heart of the city. Easily accessible and surrounded by stunning natural scenery, the hotel offers a range of accommodation options, including deluxe rooms and suites, with a total of 154 rooms to cater to diverse needs and lifestyles. Whether for families, business travellers visiting nearby industrial estates, or hosting special meetings and events, the hotel features medium to large meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 900 participants. The hotel also features the Amaya restaurant, which serves breakfast and dinner, offering a delightful selection of Thai and international cuisine. Guests can enjoy a beachside café experience at Aloha Beach Cafe, located on Bangsaen Beach. For relaxation and wellness, there is a signature spa, a swimming pool, a fitness centre, and a kids’ club, along with many other facilities to enhance the guest experience.

For over five decades, ONYX Hospitality Group has been operating luxury hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and residences, with a commitment to continuous development. The group’s vision is to become “The Best Medium-sized Hospitality Management Company in Southeast Asia.” With extensive experience and a strong reputation as a leader in the hospitality industry in the region, ONYX Hospitality Group has achieved outstanding performance across various countries in the Asia-Pacific. Through its diverse brands—such as Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence—the group effectively caters to a wide range of target markets, meeting the differing needs of both business and leisure travellers. The group is dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences, adhering to internationally recognised service standards by combining excellent hospitality practices in Asia with world-class business precision.