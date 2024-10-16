Orange Clove: Shaping the Future of Corporate Catering with Innovation and Convenience

SINGAPORE - 16 October 2024 - Orange Clove, a food caterer in Singapore, is transforming the landscape through innovation, technology, and convenience. Known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the brand continues to stand out by seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technologies and offering creative menu options for the modern corporate world while setting new standards for the catering industry.

Enhancing Client Relationships with HubSpot CRM

Orange Clove has implemented HubSpot, a comprehensive CRM platform, to streamline customer engagement and optimise the client experience. This system allows for more effective communication with clients, simplifying the entire catering process. From order management to post-event follow-ups, HubSpot’s integration enhances efficiency and ensures that clients receive timely, personalised services that meet their specific event needs.

Introducing the Sando Menu for Corporate Events

To further cater to Singapore’s diverse corporate community, Orange Clove has introduced its latest Halal catering offering – a gourmet sando menu. Designed for business meetings, networking sessions, or conferences, these sandos provide a convenient catering solution that delivers on both taste and practicality. As consumers increasingly seek new culinary experiences to satisfy their evolving palates, they are constantly on the lookout for innovative dishes that excite their taste buds. Understanding this trend, Orange Clove has designed the gourmet sandos to balance convenience with unique and enticing flavour profiles.

This new offering aligns perfectly with the company’s broader strategy to provide seamless catering options for busy professionals, while maintaining the high standards that have earned them a reputation as a trusted food caterer in the region.

Sophie: The Laksa Robot Chef Transforming the Catering Experience

Orange Clove is also making waves as a food caterer by adopting catering technology trends with the introduction of Sophie, a robotic chef designed to prepare fresh laksa on demand. Sophie allows guests to customise their preferred portion sizes, helping to reduce food waste while offering a personalised dining experience. More than just a functional addition, Sophie enlivens any corporate event, providing an interactive and memorable experience for attendees.

Sustainability as a Priority

While innovation drives Orange Clove’s progress, sustainability is equally integral to the brand’s ethos. The food caterer is already implementing eco-friendly practices, such as using environmentally conscious materials for cutlery, packaging, and serving ware. These initiatives are part of the new broader campaign, “Clove for Climate,“ which reflects a renewed commitment to sustainable catering solutions.

Additionally, initiatives like Sophie, the laksa robot, aids with minimising food waste by allowing guests to customise their portions. Orange Clove is committed to continuously enhancing these practices as part of its long-term vision to offer sustainable catering options.

“As a food caterer, our goal is to provide seamless, high-quality catering solutions that not only meet the evolving needs of our clients but also contribute to a more sustainable way of living. By partnering with Orange Clove, companies enjoy catering experiences while actively supporting our shared commitment to creating a greener, more environmentally conscious future,” shared Assistant Director of Sales, Orange Clove Catering.