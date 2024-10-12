SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 December 2024 - Organised by the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra and presented by Chinachem Group, the “One Beat, One World: Connecting Through the Drum” Carnival and 5G Live Concert wrapped up triumphantly yesterday (8 December) at the Art Park in West Kowloon Cultural District. Now in its second year, the drumming extravaganza featured world-class drummers and dancers delivering a spectacular showcase of rhythm and movement. The event attracted an audience size of over 31,000, nearly doubling last year’s attendance. The concert can be revisited through online platforms and an upcoming broadcast on RTHK TV Channel 32.

A Gathering of Cultural Ambassadors

Distinguished officiating guests included the Chief Secretary for Administration, Eric Chan Kwok-ki; Permanent Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Vivian Sum Fong-kwang; Legislative Council members Vincent Cheng Wing-shun, Perry Yiu Pak-leung and Kenneth Fok Kai-kong. Superstar Aaron Kwok Fu-shing also attended as Honorary Ambassador of the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra Hong Kong Drum Festival, adding to the star-studded occasion.

Dr. Celina Chin, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra, said, “Since its inception in 2003, the Hong Kong Drum Festival has aimed to unite communities through the powerful rhythm of drumming and promote cultural harmony. Participants include everyone from kids in primary and secondary school to 98-year-old seniors, rehabilitated youth, and ethnic minorities. This year’s Drum Carnival not only continued this mission but also introduced innovative dance elements, highlighting Hong Kong’s unique role as a platform for cultural exchange. We also invited many consulates in Hong Kong to participate, adding an international flair to the event. Looking ahead, the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra will remain dedicated to its roots in Hong Kong, presenting diverse performances to enrich the city’s cultural landscape and foster the development of the arts.”

Sylvia Chung, Chief Business Impact Officer of Chinachem Group, noted that Chinachem Group is committed to fostering arts and culture, and strongly believes in the power of the arts to enrich our quality of life. “We have been honoured to collaborate once again with the world-class Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra to present the ‘One Beat, One World, Connecting Through the Drum’ series, which has connected people from all walks of life over the past six months,“ she said. “In addition to drumming workshops across all 18 districts, a variety of drumming activities at Central Market and Nina Mall will be offered, such as Tai Chi wellness sessions and percussion workshops for everyone to enjoy.”

Cultural and Community Highlights

Supported by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the event inspired audiences both on-site and online with the unifying energy of drumming. It also featured premieres of videos filmed at iconic locations across Hong Kong, promoting cultural tourism and showcasing the city’s unique heritage.

The Carnival began at noon, offering a variety of interactive cultural experiences from consulates representing countries such as Japan, India, Hungary, Poland, Egypt, Vietnam, the Philippines and South Korea. Visitors enjoyed international cuisines and experiences, underscoring Hong Kong’s role as a global cultural crossroads. Participants also had the opportunity to feel the beat of the ultimate 3.47-metre-tall Peace Drum.

The programme included performances by some of China’s intangible cultural heritage drum troupes, including Shaanxi Hancheng Xinggu and Lanzhou Taiping Drum, alongside a local lion dance team. The performers paraded through the park’s lawn, mingling closely with the audience. Teams from Chinachem Group, Immigration Department, A.S. Watson Group, and the “Strive and Rise” Programme also showcased their drumming talents. The Carnival also offered family-friendly drumming activities and various games, making it a memorable Sunday for all attendees.

5G Live Concert: A Feast for the Senses

As the evening set in, the Live Concert filled Victoria Harbour with powerful rhythms resonating across both shorelines. Alongside performances by the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra conducted by Chew Hee-chiat, Assistant Artistic Director and Resident Conductor, the concert featured dynamic displays of local and Japanese tap dancers, Korean drum dancers, Malaysian drum theatre, Xinjiang hand drumming and dance, and Indian tabla and dance performances. Chinese hand drums were distributed to the audience, amplifying the rhythm and elevating the atmosphere to its peak.

The concert was supported by 3 Hong Kong as its strategic partner. This year, the network has been upgraded to 5.5G, providing speeds 10 times faster than 5G with ultra-low latency in milliseconds. The festivities at the Art Park in West Kowloon Cultural District were broadcast globally in 4K, making it the first-ever outdoor 5.5G live-streamed concert. With ultra-high-definition visuals, viewers worldwide were able to join this annual cultural celebration, highlighting Hong Kong’s cultural soft power. The live stream was available on the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra’s YouTube channel and Dot Dot News, with highlights to be aired later on RTHK.

The Community Spirit

Earlier this year, the “One Beat, One World, Connecting Through the Drum” series toured all 18 districts of Hong Kong, offering drumming workshops for young children, teenagers, the elderly, ethnic minorities and incarcerated youth, helping to create an inclusive society for all.

