$!Philips Monitors Elevates User Experience with Refresh Rate Upgrade to 120Hz for Select Models

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 July 2024 - Philips Monitors, a global leader in quality display solutions, today announced significant upgrades to several of its popular monitor models, advancing their refresh rates to 120Hz. This upgrade aims to enhance the user experience for both office and home settings by providing smoother and more seamless visuals, ultimately boosting productivity.

“Upgrading the refresh rate to 120Hz empowers our users with a smoother and more responsive display, crucial for the fast-paced environments of small business and home offices,“ commented Kevin Wu, General Manager at Philips Monitors. “This enhancement ensures vivid, fluid visuals that keep up with rapid business activities and day-to-day demands, enhancing both work efficiency and user satisfaction.”

Upgraded 120Hz Refresh Rate for an Enhanced User Experience

The 120Hz refresh rate in these monitors is a noticeable upgrade from the standard 100Hz. This enhancement provides more frames per second, translating into smoother, more dynamic, and fluid visuals on your screen. The increase in refresh rate greatly eliminates motion blur and enhances high-precision tasks. When working on detailed spreadsheets, surfing the web, or video conferencing, the 120Hz refresh rate offers improved clarity and reduced lag, ultimately boosting productivity and providing a more enjoyable user experience. This enhanced refresh rate can also enhance the quality of work produced for designers or content creators, such as video editors or graphic designers, providing a smoother visual experience to help creators work with pinpoint accuracy.

E1000 Series (24E1N1200A, 27E1N1200A, 24E1N1100AW, and 27E1N1100AW)

The monitors in the E1000 Series, including the 24E1N1200A, 27E1N1200A, 24E1N1100AW, and 27E1N1100AW, present a seamless user experience with an improved 120Hz refresh rate alongside the 4-sided frameless design, providing users at home unbeatable immersion and productivity no matter the task at hand. In addition, the aesthetically pleasing white color option for the 24E1N1100AW and 27E1N1100AW models adds flair to your workspace.

B5000 Series (40B1U5601H and 40B1U5600)

Featuring the 40B1U5601H and 40B1U5600 models, the B5000 Series brings a sweeping Quad HD (3440 x 1440) resolution with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Alongside the upgraded 120Hz refresh rate, its focus is versatility, offering numerous connectivity options including HDMI2.0/DP1.4/USB-C, USB 3.2x4, and RJ45. In addition, the upgraded 120Hz refresh rate leads the B5000 Series monitors to be ideal for stutter-free productivity.

Product Availability

The new 120Hz monitors are scheduled to be released in late Q3, with specific release dates varying by country. With a continuous commitment to innovation, Philips Monitors is dedicated to delivering products that perfectly meet their customer’s unique needs and enhance their digital interaction experiences.