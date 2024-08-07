PLDT Selects Amdocs to Digitally Transform its Network Operations for Greater Agility and Enhanced Customer Experience

JERSEY CITY, NJ - ACCESSWIRE - 7 August 2024 - Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that PLDT Inc. (PLDT), a leading telecommunications and digital service provider in the Philippines, has selected Amdocs’ next-generation operational support systems (OSS) platform to modernize, unify, orchestrate and automate its network operations on public cloud to drive growth, agility and enhanced customer experience.

Under this agreement Amdocs will deliver its market-leading Intelligent Networking Suite, operating on the public cloud, featuring unified network inventory, service and network orchestration, and business process automation capabilities. The agreement also includes the customer service solution for case management which is part of the Amdocs Customer Engagement Platform, Amdocs’ offering built based on its partnership with Microsoft.

Aligned with PLDT’s cloud-first strategy, the modernization of its architecture ecosystem and network operations will empower PLDT to meet the growing demand for network capacity and business agility as it delivers a seamless customer experience to its end users. The platform will enable a wide range of provisioning changes, capacity planning and fault-resolution services across a single, connected platform, while streamlining the Filipino service provider’s end-to-end business processes.

“We are committed to continuously improving our network through innovation and streamlining our operations to deliver the latest technological advancements and elevated quality of experience to our customers,“ said Gilbert O. Gaw, FVP & Head of Information Technology and the Transformation Office at Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), wireless subsidiary of PLDT. “We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Amdocs as we transform our network operations and deliver customer experiences that set a new standard of excellence.”

“One of the keys to growth for today’s communications service provider is the ability to improve productivity and deliver seamless customer experiences while controlling operating costs. To do so, operators need an agile, flexible, scalable and modern operational ecosystem that offers speed, interactivity and connectivity,“ said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. “Our OSS suite is a future-ready platform that will help PLDT enhance operational resilience, accelerate automation, and ultimately deliver a fantastic customer experience.”

