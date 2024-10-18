Policy Address by Hong Kong SAR’s Chief Executive John Lee: New Initiatives to Support High-Quality Development

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 October 2024 - Promoting high-quality development and expanding Hong Kong’s capacity for economic growth are core elements of the 2024 Policy Address, announced (October 16) by John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. “Hong Kong is striving to become an international innovation and technology (I&T) centre by promoting the upgrading and transformation of traditional industries while actively nurturing emerging ones,“ Mr Lee said. “We will spare no effort in developing new quality productive forces tailored to local conditions.”

Mr Lee said the Government would establish the third InnoHK research cluster, which will focus on advanced manufacturing, materials, energy and sustainable development. In particular, the Government will set up a research centre under the InnoHK research cluster to participate in the Chang’E-8 space mission, contributing to national aerospace development. Moreover, a new round of Research Matching Grant Scheme funding totalling HK$1.5 billion will also be launched to attract more organisations to support research endeavours of institutions. The Chief Executive also revealed a number of measures that the Government would adopt to revamp its approach to boosting capital investment in I&T industries. These include setting up a HK$10 billion I&T Industry‑Oriented Fund, forming a fund-of-funds to channel more market capital to invest in specified emerging and future industries of strategic importance; and optimising the Innovation and Technology Venture Fund by redeploying HK$1.5 billion to set up funds jointly with the market to invest in start‑ups of strategic industries. The Government will also launch an I&T Accelerator Pilot Scheme, with a funding allocation of HK$180 million, to attract professional start-up service providers to set up accelerator bases in Hong Kong, fostering the robust growth of start-ups. Meanwhile, the Government will establish the Working Group on Developing Low‑altitude Economy, to explore the emerging potential of economic activities in airspace below 1,000 metres. “We will press ahead with pilot projects and designate venues to explore deploying drones for delivery, surveys, building maintenance, aerial photography, performances, search and rescue, and other possibilities,“ Mr Lee said. On new energy, the Government will earmark around HK$750 million under the New Energy Transport Fund to subsidise the taxi trade and franchised bus companies to purchase electric vehicles, and launch the Subsidy Scheme for Trials of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Heavy Vehicles.