$!PolyU innovations garner nine awards at the Silicon Valley International Inventions Festival

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 July 2024 - PolyU research teams garnered nine prestigious awards at the 2024 Silicon Valley International Inventions Festival (SVIIF), including a semi-grand prize, two special prizes, five gold medals and one silver medal.

SVIIF was held from 26 to 28 July 2024 in Santa Clara, California. Led by Prof. Christopher CHAO, PolyU Vice President (Research and Innovation), the PolyU research teams and startups showcased their innovations on the international stage, connecting with investors and business partners worldwide to raise the University’s global profile.

This year, PolyU’s award-winning research projects spanned healthcare devices, advanced materials, artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) and sensing technology. Among them, the project “ICU-grade Wireless Breathable Cardiac Electronic Skin” led by Prof. ZHENG Zijian, Chair Professor of Soft Materials and Devices of the Department of Applied Biology and Chemical Technology, snatched a Semi-grand Prize of SVIIF and a gold medal. This invention provides a seamless, continuous, comfortable, non-invasive and inflammation-free electrocardiogram monitoring solution with ICU-grade accuracy without traditional wired and bulky clinical devices.

Developed by Prof. Joanne Yip, Associate Dean (Industrial Partnership) and Professor of the School of Fashion and Textiles and her team, the project “Development of Intelligent Nighttime Brace with Smart Padding to Treat Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis” was awarded the Prize of the Korea Invention Promotion Association and a gold medal. In addition, the project “3D Printed Triply Periodic Minimal Surface (TPMS) Bone Scaffolds” led by Prof. ZHAO Xin, Professor of the Department of Applied Biology and Chemical Technology and Founder of PolyU academic-led start-up ReNew Biotechnology Limited, received the Prize of the Croatian Union Innovators and a silver medal.

Prof. Christopher Chao is impressed with the great accomplishments of the PolyU award-winning teams and stated, “PolyU’s multiple awards at SVIIF serve as a testament to the increasing international recognition of its research and innovations. The University will continue to uphold its motto ‘To learn and to apply, for the benefit of mankind’, advancing the development of science and technology and translation of research outcomes into real-world solutions to address future societal challenges and improve the standard of living globally.”

SVIIF, which is the largest event of its kind in the United States, this year drew participation from approximately 30 countries and regions, representing a wide array of academic institutions, research institutes and enterprises. Supported and attended by multinational corporations, investors and entrepreneurs, the event serves as a crucial platform for inventors and the business community to explore commercialisation opportunities and seek partnerships.

To learn more about these PolyU’s award-winning projects, please refer to the Appendix or visit the website of the PolyU Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship Office.