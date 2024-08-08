$!Prince Foundation’s Career Fair: A Gateway to Opportunities for Chen Zhi Scholars

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 August 2024 - Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group, led by its visionary chairman Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, proudly announced the successful conclusion of the “Prince Group Career Fair,“ an exclusive event for its distinguished Chen Zhi Scholarship students. This highly anticipated occasion provided a vital platform for scholars to explore diverse career paths, engage with industry professionals, and acquire essential insights to guide their future endeavors.

Under Chen Zhi’s guidance, Prince Foundation reaffirms its commitment to fostering educational excellence and professional growth through the Career Fair. By bridging the gap between academia and industry, the Foundation aims to equip its scholars with the necessary tools and experiences to excel in their chosen careers.

Three hundred Chen Zhi Scholars from Batches 1-3 gained access to nearly 50 exclusive internship opportunities, underscoring the Foundation’s dedication to providing real-world experience and professional growth.

The Career Fair, organized by Prince Foundation, aimed to empower its talented Chen Zhi Scholars by granting them direct access to industry leaders and experts. The event showcased the extensive range of career opportunities available within the Prince Group ecosystem, highlighting the dynamic and multifaceted nature of the company’s business operations.

Mr. Gabriel Tan, Head of Prince Foundation, delivered the welcome remarks during the Career Fair, telling the students, “As Seneca wisely said, ‘Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.’ At Prince Foundation, we believe in turning potential into success. Today, we invite our Chen Zhi Scholars to seize this opportunity, actively engage with industry leaders, and transform opportunities into achievements with Prince Group.”

Chen Zhi Scholarship aligns with the Royal Government of Cambodia’s Pentagonal Strategy on human development by investing in higher education and equipping students with essential skills for future challenges. This initiative supports the strategy’s focus on enhancing human capital to drive Cambodia’s socio-economic growth and achieve high-income status by 2050.

The Foundation extended its sincere gratitude to the participating business units: Prince Holding Group, Prince Real Estate Group, and Prince Bank. Their enthusiastic involvement and unwavering support were instrumental in creating an engaging and informative environment for the scholars.

Through interactive booths, insightful presentations, and one-on-one interactions, the business units demonstrated their commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators. Notable speakers included Mr. Jonel Guittap, Public Relations Manager of Prince Holding Group; Mr. Chan T. Chem, Executive Director of Prince Foundation; Mr. Justin Lee, Campus Recruitment of Prince Real Estate Group; and Mrs. Vat Sreyvoat, Head of the Center of Human Capital Management at Prince Bank. Their contributions were invaluable in providing an overview of their respective companies and inspiring the scholars.

