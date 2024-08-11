$!Prince Holding Group’s Chairman Chen Zhi Named Visionary Philanthropist of the Year for Impactful Initiatives in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 November 2024 - Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, Chairman of Prince Holding Group, has been honored with the title “Visionary Philanthropist of the Year - Cambodia” for his ongoing contributions to community development and sustainable growth across Cambodia. Presented by The Business Pinnacle Awards, this accolade acknowledges Chen Zhi’s commitment to philanthropy, emphasizing sustainable impact through well-targeted programs.

Through Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group, Chen Zhi has championed initiatives that create lasting social benefits, notably the Chen Zhi Scholarship, which demonstrates a steadfast commitment to expanding educational opportunities for young Cambodians. Alongside these philanthropic endeavors, he has also driven Prince Holding Group’s expansion into key sectors such as real estate development, financial services, and consumer services, fostering both economic growth and community advancement in Cambodia.

Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer at Prince Group, remarked on the award’s importance, stating, “We are grateful for this recognition of Chairman Chen Zhi’s dedication to meaningful, long-term philanthropic efforts in Cambodia. This award highlights the impact of the initiatives led by Prince Foundation to support sustainable community development and educational empowerment. It reinforces the value of programs focused not only on immediate assistance but also on building a resilient future for Cambodia.”

Prince Foundation has spearheaded over 250 initiatives across a diverse array of sectors, from healthcare to community welfare. Entering its third year, the Chen Zhi Scholarship is designed to support 400 Cambodian students by providing financial aid, skill development workshops, and career-building opportunities. This seven-year program prioritizes real-world learning, equipping students with practical skills to succeed in the future.

Additionally, the Prince Horology Vocational Training Center, established in Cambodia with support from Prince Foundation, reflects Chen Zhi’s personal passion for horology and hands-on involvement. His commitment to fostering excellence has shaped the institute’s mission, ensuring graduates are equipped with the expertise needed to excel in the global watchmaking industry.

Prince Holding Group’s dynamic approach to corporate social responsibility aligns with national economic objectives, while contributing to Cambodia’s social fabric.

Under Chen Zhi’s guidance, the Group continues to demonstrate the integral role of CSR as part of the company’s broader commitment towards sustainable development.

Hashtag: #ChenZhi #PrinceHoldingGroup #PrinceGroup #PrinceFoundation #Philanthropist

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.