$!Quality Building Awards 2024 results unveil: Hong Kong Palace Museum acclaimed Quality Excellence Award

HONG KONG SAR - 30 September 2024 - The Quality Building Awards 2024 (QBA 2024) Award Presentation Ceremony took place in the Hong Kong Grand Hyatt Hotel, with Ms Bernadette LINN Hon-ho, JP, Secretary for Development, Development Bureau, HKSARG, as the Guest of Honor. Hong Kong Palace Museum has triumphed in two awards including the most prestigious, the Quality Excellence Award, and the Grand Award for Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Government, Institution or Community) category. To promote the building industries in regional exchange, this year, the QBA 2024 has debuted a new award category, Building in GBA (Not include Hong Kong), and its Grand Award is won by DJI SKY CITY.

Mr Daniel SHUM, Chairman of the QBA 2024 Organising Committee, expressed his gratitude to Ms LINN and Ms YU Po Mei, Clarice, JP, Chairlady of Jury Panel and Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, HKSARG. He also congratulated all the awardees and applauded their effort. Mr SHUM stated, “As Hong Kong actively integrates into the overall development of the country, the Government’s participation in and promotion of the national strategic plan for the Greater Bay Area in various aspects reflects the high degree of integration and inseparability between Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. Therefore, this year’s Quality Building Award has also set up a new award category, Building in GBA (Not include Hong Kong), to promote cross-regional collaboration and exchange among the industry and strengthen the connection between Hong Kong and the rest of the Greater Bay Area through project exchanges, site visits and project presentations.”

Over the past 22 years, the Quality Building Award has witnessed the outstanding contributions of all the professionals in the construction sector. With their insight, the courage to take on challenges and innovative technologies, they are committed to both local and non-local residential, commercial and renovation projects, and their achievements are remarkable.

“Every building contains a story and embodies the vision of its creator. I believe that the significance of the Quality Building Awards is not only to commend outstanding architectural works but more importantly, to promote a spirit, value and a sense of social responsibility that adhere to the people-oriented concept of building. I am delighted to see so many construction teams continue to make breakthroughs, show their ingenuity and continue to inject new elements with innovative thinking.” Said by Ms Bernadette LINN Hon-ho, JP, Guest of Honor, Secretary of Development, Development Bureau, HKSARG.

There were 8 categories in QBA 2024, and all the projects were closely scrutinized by a Jury Panel formulated by 16 industries leaders. The result unveiled that the Hong Kong Palace Museum wins the most prestigious Quality Excellence Award and Grand Award in the category of Hong Kong Non-Residential Projects (New Buildings – Government, Institution or Community) for its combination of aesthetics, practicality and creativity, as well as its state-of-the-art technology and energy-saving effects, which are particularly embodying this year’s theme, especially “Empowering Innovation” and “Sustaining Green”.

Two special awards, the Innovative Project Award and Sustainable Development Award are continued to be presented, while The Henderson and Leung Fung Yee Building and Kunkle Student Centre at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (Chung Chi Student Development Complex) are awarded respectively. The Henderson is also the Grand Award winner of Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Non-Government, Institution or Community) category, and the winner of Sustainable Development Award is also the Merit winner of Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Government, Institution or Community) category.

Hong Kong Residential (Single Building) also saw some brilliant awardees, with Blissful Place and KENNEDY 38 winning the Grand Awards together. Meanwhile, Grand Victoria and St. George’s Mansions and CLP Pulse likewise win the Grand Awards together for Hong Kong Residential (Multiple Buildings) category. The Staunton Street / Shing Wong Street Revitalization Project (H19) claimed the Grand Award for Hong Kong Building (Renovation / Revitalization) category. For Building Outside Hong Kong, Ningbo New World Phase 2 succeeded the category’s Grand Award. The Grand Award owner for Temporary Building category is United Court.

To convene professionals and institutions from the Greater Bay Area and promote cross-sector cooperation and development of the construction industry in the Greater Bay Area, this year’s Quality Building Award has set up a new award category, Building in GBA (Not include Hong Kong). The Grand Award of this category owner goes to DJI SKY CITY.

“The Buildings Department has always been actively promoting building safety and the quality of building developments to provide a safer and higher-quality living and working environment for our community. Through QBA 2024, we hope to commend those teams that have shown outstanding achievements in architectural design, engineering construction, and facility management, and encourage them to continue to pursue excellence and promote the development and progress of the industry. We look forward to seeing more excellent building projects flourishing in the Greater Bay Area, adding unique features to this land, and creating a better future for our city,“ said Ms YU Po Mei, Clarice, JP, Chairlady of Jury Panel and Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, HKSARG.

The next edition of the Quality Building Award will be presented in 2026 and will be presented by The Hong Kong Institute of Housing will serve as the rotating chair. Moreover, from the next QBA onwards, BEAM Society Limited will join the 10th co-organiser of the Quality Building Award from the next edition of the Quality Building Award. The addition of BEAM Society Limited will bring more expertise in environmentally friendly building design and practices to the Awards, encouraging architects and developers to consider environmental and social impacts more when designing and constructing buildings.