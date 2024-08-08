$!Rediscover Da Nang with series of new experiences

DA NANG, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 August 2024 - According to a report by the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre, the most common length of stay for visitors to Da Nang is three to four nights. It’s no coincidence that Da Nang consistently ranks among the top destinations with the highest attractiveness index in Viet Nam.

A new culinary hotspot of the world

After debuting in Viet Nam with two destinations, Ha Noi and HCM City in 2023, the Michelin Guide generated a buzz in June 2024 by announcing the first-ever list of selected restaurants in Da Nang, including two Michelin-starred establishments.

One of the greatest pleasures for food lovers is queuing up to try all the restaurants recommended by the Michelin Guide. The Michelin Selected award highlights 19 dining establishments in Da Nang, including Banh Xeo Ba Duong, Bun Cha Ca Ba Hoa, Luk Lak, Madame Lan.... Additionally, the Bib Gourmand award honours Bun Cha Ca Hon, Thia Go, Hai San Be Ni....

However, the turning point for Da Nang’s cuisine lies in the two Michelin-starred restaurants. La Maison 1888, located within the renowned InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, earned one star. This restaurant was honored by CNN in the top 10 restaurants in the world in 2016. Architectural Digest magazine voted the restaurant as one of the world’s 10 most beautiful restaurants.

Notably, 2024 marks the first time a Vietnamese restaurant, Nen Danang, received a Michelin Green Star.

A “giant outdoor theatre” on Ba Na Hills

Having garnered international fame for its Golden Bridge, one of Viet Nam’s most iconic tourist attractions, Sun World Ba Na Hills continues to enchant visitors this summer with its one-of-a-kind and frequent shows. Therefore, Ba Na Hills is also known as the “giant outdoor theatre.”