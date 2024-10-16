$!Sahm Capital Launches In-App IPO Subscription Service on Sahm App

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2024 - Sahm Capital proudly presents the inaugural of its innovative IPO subscription service, now available on the Sahm App. The newly launched feature allows investors to subscribe to IPOs directly from mobile devices, offering a streamlined digital experience that enhances accessibility and convenience for retail investors in Saudi Arabia.

With the Sahm App, retail investors can easily open an account, subscribe to IPO shares, and access their subscription records—all at their fingertips. As one of the first platforms to offer in-app IPO subscriptions, Sahm Capital is setting a new industry standard for efficiency and user convenience.

Steven Chou, Chairman of Sahm Capital, emphasized the significance of this launch: “We are setting a new benchmark in the industry by offering a fully integrated online IPO subscription process. Our goal is to empower retail investors by making IPO participation as easy and accessible as possible. By providing a digitalized solution, we’re fostering a more inclusive financial ecosystem, ensuring that all investors have the tools and insights to confidently engage with IPOs.”

The Sahm App’s IPO subscription feature supports direct in-app payments, making the process easier. It provides real-time status updates throughout the entire subscription journey—from application to allotment—keeping investors informed at every stage. This approach ensures equitable access to critical information, leveling up the playing field for retail investors.

In addition to IPO subscriptions, the Sahm App provides comprehensive IPO information, including current offerings, upcoming listings, and future opportunities. It’s also offering educational materials, tutorials, and customer support to help investors, especially for those who are new to IPOs, navigate the process confidently. By integrating IPO services with other investment tools on the same platform, Sahm App enables investors to manage their portfolios, trade, and track IPOs all in one place, creating a cohesive and efficient experience.

https://www.sahmcapital.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sahm-capital/

https://x.com/Sahm_Capital

https://www.facebook.com/sahmcapital1/

https://www.instagram.com/sahm_capital/

Hashtag: #SahmCapital #brokerage #Tadawul #IPO

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.