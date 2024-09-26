$!Samsung Launches “Reimagine Everyday Moments” Accessories Collection for Singapore, in collaboration with Gen Z illustrators

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 September 2024 - Samsung Singapore is bringing a uniquely Singaporean flavour to Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 users with the new Samsung x You: Reimagine Everyday Moments Collection – with the help of Gen Z illustrators!

Since 2023, Samsung has been working with local artists and illustrators to bring Singapore-exclusive case designs to Galaxy fans as they personalise their experience from software to hardware. Till date, Samsung has worked with 28 illustrators, with over 45 designs developed over the last two years.

For this year’s Galaxy Z Series launch, Samsung decided to work with eight Gen Z illustrators to create a platform for budding artists to showcase their creativity. They were tasked to design either a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 Flipsuit Card experience or Samsung x CASETiFY Galaxy Z Series collection.

“Our ‘Samsung x You’ efforts have seen much excitement among illustrators as they see their designs come to life through a variety of accessories for our Galaxy products, including our one-of-a kind Flipsuit Card, as well as exclusive CASETiFY cases for Singapore. We’re heartened by how we’ve created a platform for our local artists and designers to showcase their creations to more Galaxy users. We will continue to push ourselves and expand our team of creators to contribute to future Galaxy campaigns,“ said Lynn Chong, Director and Head of Brand Marketing, Mobile eXperience, Samsung Electronics Singapore.

Reimagine Everyday Moments Flipsuit Card Collection: Physical and Digital Personalisation Experience for Galaxy Z Flip6

The Reimagine Everyday Moments Flipsuit Card collection features six Galaxy Z Flip6 Flipsuit Card designs, created by five local illustrators, Arissa Rashid (@rissaartt), Faith Cheong (@genderlesstofu), Jasmine Tan (@pebble.studio), Shana Wee (@designwithshana) and Tan Jia Min (@cheesefrice), who were inspired by familiar local snacks, as well as moments observed during long commutes in the city.

First introduced with the Galaxy Z Flip5, the Flipsuit Case is designed with customisation in mind – making it easy for users to switch out the Flipsuit Cards anytime. With a plethora of exciting Flipsuit Cards to choose from, users have a wallet-friendly way to customise their devices without changing the case to fit their personal style and preferences. Powered by NFC, the card also brings users’ Galaxy Z Flip Cover Screen to life with animated wallpapers that matches the design for a standout look.

In partnership with Singapore Night Festival 2024, Samsung Singapore is giving Galaxy users a chance to bring home a piece of the Art of Play. Selected larger-than-life murals featured at the Highlight Act: Wonder World – The Machine of Nostalgia have been converted to Flipsuit Cards for Galaxy fans.

Singapore Night Festival edition Flipsuit Cards, New World Frontiers by Ben Qwek / LAB SIX FIVE (@labsixfive) and Life is Automatik by Kristal Melson (@kristalmelson), are now available on the Samsung Online Store.

The Reimagine Everyday Moments Collection Flipsuit Cards are also available for purchase via the Samsung Online Store.

Samsung x CASETiFY: Reimagine Everyday Moments Collection

As part of Samsung’s effort to offer varied personalisation options for Galaxy users while celebrating local artists and their art, Samsung partnered with global accessories brand CASETiFY to launch a Singapore-exclusive collection with every Galaxy flagship launch since 2023. To date, Samsung and CASETiFY has collaborated with over 15 local illustrators across three Samsung x CASETiFY collections.

With the Reimagine Everyday Moments Collection, Samsung is expanding the platform to student illustrators for the first time to encourage them to explore their passion by providing them with a commercial platform to showcase their art!