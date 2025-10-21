SCG Participates in Forbes Global CEO Conference 2025 to Exchange Ideas on Inclusive Green Growth, Integrating AI and Technology to Create Sustainable and Competitive Growth

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 October 2025 - SCG participated in the Forbes Global CEO Conference 2025: THE WORLD PIVOTS in Jakarta, Indonesia, which was organized under the theme “Sustainable Philanthropy.” The conference brought together business leaders from around the world to exchange visions on driving sustainable business practices amid the changing global economic, technological, and environmental landscape.

Mr. Thammasak Sethaudom, President and Chief Executive Officer of SCG, presented the concept of “Inclusive Green Growth,“ a business strategy aimed at creating economic growth alongside environmental sustainability. The approach utilizes technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence as key tools to enhance capabilities and build long-term competitive advantages.

To achieve these objectives, technologies such as AI, robotics, and deep tech are being deployed to improve production efficiency, expand supply chain capabilities, and reduce carbon emissions in manufacturing processes. A clear example is the development of low-carbon cement, which reduces carbon dioxide emissions while addressing both efficiency and business opportunity considerations.

Furthermore, SCG collaborates with partners and supply chains to leverage shared technology and data to create an “Impact Chain,“ which helps foster growth and sustainable positive impacts simultaneously.

The Inclusive Green Growth concept extends beyond environmental stewardship. It represents a long-term growth approach that encompasses technology, innovation, and competitive capability, enabling businesses to grow sustainably, compete in global markets, and pass on a better world to future generations.

About the Forbes Global CEO Conference

The Forbes Global CEO Conference is a global leadership summit organized by Forbes Media, a leading international business media outlet. The conference serves as a forum for exchanging perspectives and strategic thinking on critical global business issues, including sustainable development, innovation, and technological transformation. It brings together senior executives from leading companies worldwide to collectively shape the future direction of the economy and business.