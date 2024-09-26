Shift4 group intends to conclude a domination and profit loss transfer agreement between Vectron Systems AG and its majority shareholder

WINTERBERG, GERMANY - EQS Newswire - 26 September 2024 - The new majority shareholder, the Shift4 group, informed the company today that it intends to initiate the process for concluding a domination and profit loss transfer agreement between Vectron Systems AG as a dependent company and its majority shareholder.
Contact:
External IR service provider:
Meister Consulting GmbH
Im Schling 3
59955 Winterberg
phone: +49 (2983) 90 81 21
fax: +49 (2983) 90 81 23
E-Mail: meister@meisterconsult.com
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.