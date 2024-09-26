  1. Business
Shift4 group intends to conclude a domination and profit loss transfer agreement between Vectron Systems AG and its majority shareholder

    WINTERBERG, GERMANY - EQS Newswire - 26 September 2024 - The new majority shareholder, the Shift4 group, informed the company today that it intends to initiate the process for concluding a domination and profit loss transfer agreement between Vectron Systems AG as a dependent company and its majority shareholder.

