SJM Expanding Tourism Links in Southeast Asia

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 October 2025 - Providing full support for tourism trade initiatives, SJM Resorts, S.A. (“SJM”) participated in the “Experience Macao Mega Sale” events organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office (“MGTO”) in Indonesia and Malaysia from 9 to 12 October. Through these events, SJM effectively presented its diverse “Tourism+” offerings and premium hospitality experiences to local residents. Furthermore, SJM has hosted two luncheons with industry professionals, strengthening connections and laying the foundation for mutually beneficial cooperation with both markets.

The Indonesia event launched on 9 October at Jakarta’s Gandaria City Mall, followed by the Malaysian edition, which kicked off at IOI City Mall on 10 October. After the opening ceremony, the guests of honour toured SJM’s booth, which showcased the iconic Grand Lisboa Macau and Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau, home to three luxurious hotel towers: the Forbes Five-Star Grand Lisboa Palace Macau, the world’s only THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU and Asia’s first Palazzo Versace Macau. SJM’s numerous accolades were also on display, highlighting the company’s achievements in accommodation, dining, facilities, and service. During the tour, VIP guests took commemorative photos with the SJM team and its mascot, “Sam the Rooster,” jointly witnessing these grand occasions.

To support the Macao SAR Government’s “Tourism +” initiatives for sustainable cross-sector development, SJM launched a variety of Grand Lisboa Palace hotel packages, offering luxurious stays, exquisite dining, family-friendly “edu-tainment” experiences, exclusive golf course access, as well as world-class art exhibition in Macau. SJM also supported MGTO’s lucky draw campaign and interactive games with hotel stays and dining vouchers, aiming to attract Indonesian and Malaysian travellers to visit Macau. Many local residents and visitors enthusiastically joined the activities at SJM’s booth and took memorable photos with “Sam the Rooster”.

During visits to both cities, SJM hosted luncheons with industry professionals at The Westin Jakarta in Indonesia and Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, uniting over 80 representatives from airlines, local travel agencies and MICE planners for in-depth exchanges. To explore future collaboration opportunities, SJM showcased its latest developments and products, highlighting Macau’s vibrant tourism resources and diverse cultural experiences. The luncheons provided valuable insights into Southeast Asian travellers’ preferences and demands, helping SJM to develop targeted travel offerings for the regions. Engaging quiz sessions with prizes further encouraged guests to discover SJM’s diverse tourism products and deepened their interest in Macau.

Through the “Experience Macao Mega Sale” in Indonesia and Malaysia, SJM reinforced Macau’s tourism appeal in Southeast Asia and reaffirmed its support for the SAR Government’s international initiatives to promote Macau as a “World Centre of Tourism and Leisure”.

https://www.sjmresorts.com/en

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sjmresorts/

https://www.facebook.com/sjmresorts/

Wechat: https://www.sjmresorts.com/en/wechat-qr

https://www.instagram.com/sjmresorts/

https://www.youtube.com/@sjm_resorts

https://www.xiaohongshu.com/user/profile/5f6811c2000000000100585a