$!Small Luxury Hotels of The World Expands in India with a Strategic Brand Partnership with The MRS Group of Hotels

The MRS Group of Hotels, dedicated to sharing a deep appreciation for diverse landscapes, cultures, and stories with the global traveller, currently encompasses award-winning brands such as Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, Narendra Bhawan in Bikaner, and Mary Budden Estate in Binsar. Each hotel serves as a gateway to India’s rich, diverse, and extraordinary heritage, offering thoughtfully designed experiences that authentically reflect the character of their locations. This partnership allows The MRS Group of Hotels to leverage SLH’s expansive global distribution network and marketing capabilities, showcasing their unique offerings to an international audience seeking exceptional and memorable experiences.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2024 - Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with The MRS Group of Hotels, a leading Indian hospitality group known for its distinctive boutique hotels. This landmark move signals SLH’s exciting expansion into the vibrant Indian subcontinent. By joining SLH’s prestigious collection, The MRS Group elevates its position as a pioneer of contemporary Indian hospitality on a global stage.

Karan Singh Vaid, President of The MRS Group of Hotels, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are incredibly proud to be the first independent hotel chain in India to partner with SLH, a brand synonymous with luxury and exceptional hospitality. This alliance not only highlights our dedication to reimagining hospitality in India but also amplifies our mission to offer travellers thoughtfully designed experiences that are rooted in our rich heritage and distinctive service. We are excited to embark on this journey with SLH, aiming to enhance our global presence and enrich the travel adventures of our guests.”

Mark Wong, Senior Vice President Asia Pacific of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, said, “We are thrilled to re-establish the SLH brand in India with a distinguished brand partner like The MRS Group of Hotels. Their brand philosophy aligns perfectly with our conscious travel journey towards sustainability and conservation. We are looking forward to sharing their bespoke experiences through our story-telling channels and global distribution networks.”

This strategic partnership represents a significant step forward for both The MRS Group of Hotels and the Indian hospitality sector. By bringing together the unique attributes and distinctive service of The MRS Group of Hotels with the global reach and renowned reputation of SLH, this collaboration opens new avenues for unparalleled hospitality experiences, redefining bespoke luxury travel.

SLH welcomes the following hotels to its carefully selected collection:

Suryagarh Jaisalmer

Narendra Bhawan Bikaner

Mary Budden Estate Binsar (soon to be live on SLH channels)

The MRS Group of Hotels benefits from SLH’s exclusive partnership with Hilton. From today, Hilton Honors members, the award-winning guest loyalty program, can earn and redeem Points for SLH stays and enjoy exclusive benefits, including free WiFi and a guaranteed member discount. Gold and Diamond members will enjoy space-available room upgrades and continental breakfast for up to two guests.

This alliance between The MRS Group of Hotels and SLH is set to enrich the SLH portfolio while offering guests an exclusive gateway to the heart of India’s luxurious hospitality and its storied legacy.

Images can be downloaded here.

Hashtag: #SmallLuxuryHotelsofTheWorld #SLH

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.