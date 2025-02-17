$!Sorra.net Announces Results of 2024 Annual Awards, Unveiling Top 10 Beauty Trends

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 February 2025 - Sorra.net, a beauty tech startup from Hong Kong Science Park, held its inaugural annual awards at the end of 2024, aiming to identify the most popular beauty products of the year through authentic user reviews.

The theme of Sorra.net’s 2024 Annual Awards was “If you could only choose one, which would you pick...”, covering 10 different skin concerns: hydration, pores, brightening, anti-aging, acne care, soothing, cleansing, dark spot reduction, deep cleansing/exfoliation, and eczema care. In each category, members could vote for the product they believed most effectively addressed the specific skin issue.

To ensure the authenticity and fairness of the results, all participating voters had to be verified users. The final rankings were based on the total number of positive reviews and votes received throughout 2024, reflecting the genuine opinions of a broad consumer base.

The voting event concluded successfully, with Sorra.net receiving a total of 33,807 product reviews and 22,320 verified votes. The top products in each skin concern category are as follows:

•Hydration: Torriden Dive In Low Molecule Hyaluronic Acid Serum

•Pores: SK-II Facial Treatment Essence

•Brightening: Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution

•Anti-Aging: Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex

•Acne Care: Olive Young Invisible Acne Stickers

•Soothing: La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm B5+

•Cleansing: Curél Foaming Wash

•Dark Spot Reduction: Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution

•Deep Cleansing/Exfoliation: Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask

•Eczema Care: Cetaphil Moisturising Cream

Additionally, based on the voting data and product reviews, Sorra.net’s editorial team identified the top 10 beauty trends of 2024, including microneedling, PDRN, peptides, color-correcting concealers, makeup accessories, lip and cheek tints, dewy finishes, beauty devices, tear trough concealers, and aegyo-sal eye makeup.

Jessie Chan, founder of Sorra.net, stated, “Through this event, we hope consumers can better understand which products are truly favored by the community. We also encourage more people to share their experiences, bringing more genuine and valuable information to the beauty community.”

Interested readers can visit Sorra’s 2024 Annual Awards page to view the complete voting results and learn more about various beauty products.

