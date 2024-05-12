$!Southco Introduces New Squeeze Handle With Multi-point Latching Support

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2024 - Southco’s new AC-50 Squeeze Handle Actuator features a dual cable pull system, enabling greater freedom in actuator positioning and secure multi-point latching on larger panels. This gives end users an ergonomic operating experience without compromising security.

As panels get larger, they become more difficult to secure. Multi-point latching is an effective solution to this problem, since multiple rotary latches can apply consistent force across the entire panel, preventing warping and leakage. However, it usually comes with complications since the latches need to be attached to an actuator by a single cable pull. This either limits where designers can place their actuator, or adds additional hardware to a design.

Southco’s AC-50 Multi-Point Squeeze Handle solves these issues with integrated symmetrical conduit cable mounting brackets and aluminum die cast levers for high pre-loads which pair with cable barrel fittings that eliminate the need for additional cable clips. Designers can freely mount this actuator on their application and use the two cables supported by it to actuate a multi-point latching system across the entire panel with minimal additional hardware. The actuator mounts to tubular structures or round surfaces, with thru hole surface mounting.

Versatility, ergonomics, and durability make the Southco AC-50 Squeeze Handle Actuator an ideal solution for large panels where security is paramount. For more information about the AC-50 Squeeze Handle Actuator, visit www.southco.com/AC-Actuactors or email the 24/7 customer service department at info@southco.com.

