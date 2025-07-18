$!Studio City Extends Toy Story Campaign with Splashing Summer Fun at Studio City Water Park

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 18 July 2025 - Studio City is excited to announce the extension of its popular Toy Story campaign, now making a big splash at Studio City Water Park. This summer, guests can enjoy a larger-than-life experience with their favorite Toy Story characters in a whole new setting.

From now until October 31, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and their friends are diving into summer fun at Studio City Water Park. Guests of all ages can immerse themselves in an aquatic adventure featuring eight exclusive Toy Story-themed photo spots scattered through the indoor and outdoor areas. Highlights include a 6-meter-tall Woody and Buzz Lightyear installation, and a colorful display of 5,000 limited-edition floating themed balls in the active river - perfect for playful photo ops and summer memories.