$!SUNeVision Won UNSDG Achievement Awards Hong Kong 2024 – Sustainable Organisation Merit Award

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 August 2024 - SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. (”SUNeVision”; SEHK: 1686), the number one data centre provider and connectivity hub in Hong Kong, has been honoured with the Sustainable Organisation Merit Award in the UNSDG Achievement Awards Hong Kong 2024 organised by the Green Council, making it the sole data centre operator to receive the award. SUNeVision is pleased to be awarded for the second consecutive year, and this recognition is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment and remarkable achievements in driving sustainable business practices, making a positive societal impact, and promoting environmental stewardship.

The UNSDG Achievement Awards Hong Kong aims to recognise organisations with exceptional performance in the areas of business practices and sustainability projects that align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015. By embracing the UNSDGs as a guiding framework in SUNeVision’s business values, operations and organisational culture, the company strives to build a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable world for future generations. SUNeVision showcases its dedication to creating long-term values for customers, employees, stakeholders, and society at large through a sustainable and socially responsible approach.

In line with the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals, SUNeVision has integrated sustainable practices into its expanding portfolio of eight data centre campuses. This commitment extends throughout the decision-making process across the entire lifecycle, from initial concept through to construction and operations, with an emphasis on responsible corporate strategies and state-of-the-art technologies. The company has implemented multifaceted measures to optimise efficiency and reduce carbon footprint, including utilising energy-efficient technologies, generating renewable energy through installation of solar panels, driving sustainable initiatives such as application of iPaint radiative cooling paint, as well as advocating ethical and responsible supply chain. To support the development of green technology and green finance, the company has signed an agreement with HSBC for its first sustainability-linked loan (SLL), further solidifying its commitment to incorporating environmental and social considerations into its financial structures.

SUNeVision has consistently maintained a leading position in ESG arena, and its efforts have been widely recognised globally. The company has attained an “A” in the latest MSCI ESG Ratings in 2024, acknowledging its robust corporate governance practices and dedication to sustainable development and social responsibility. The MSCI ESG Ratings are designed to assess a company’s management of financially relevant ESG risks and opportunities. The achievement validates SUNeVision’s diligent cultivation and relentless pursuit in ESG.

In addition to corporate-level distinction, the world-class facilities on MEGA Campus have already obtained several green building certifications. The hyperscale data centres, MEGA IDC, MEGA Gateway, and MEGA Plus, have achieved LEED Gold certification awarded by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), demonstrating the environmentally responsible design and construction, and highlighting the energy-efficient solutions implemented within the facilities. Furthermore, the globally recognised carrier-dense interconnection hub, MEGA-i, along with MEGA Plus and MEGA Two, have received the highest level of certification, Excellent grade in Management, under the BEAM Plus Existing Buildings V2.0 Selective Scheme issued by the Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC). These certifications underscore SUNeVision’s persistence in building green data centres that balance between efficiency and environmental impact.

Helen Lo, Director of Commercial at SUNeVision, said, “We are delighted to receive this prestigious UNSDG award. It is a testament to our ongoing efforts and firm commitment to ingrain sustainable practices into every aspect of our business. Our data centres, from the well-established MEGA-i to the newly constructed MEGA IDC, are all built with high environmental standards in mind. Our vision for SUNeVision is to power the sustainable future by providing greener and more energy-efficient solutions to support the sustainability journey of our customers and make a lasting positive impact on the broader technology ecosystem. Going forward, we will continue to harness the power of green technology to create a sustainable and inclusive world, with the goal of establishing Hong Kong as the city of smart green buildings.”

