$!SUNRATE signs MOU with Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 September 2024 - SUNRATE, an intelligent global payment and treasury management platform, announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC Thailand) to empower Thai companies seeking to scale and operate in Singapore.

As part of the partnership, members of Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce can now leverage SUNRATE’s technological resources and the expertise of its business development representatives to navigate the complex landscape of international business expansion. This support includes the ability to make payments via SUNRATE’s business account to more than 190 countries and regions, transact in over 130 currencies, and benefit from global collection services available in over 30 currencies. Additionally, companies can collect funds in more than 10 major international currencies as if they were local payments. Foreign companies can also open SUNRATE’s THB collection business accounts.

Li Tao, Head of Growth at SUNRATE said, “On the ground, we understand that many Thai companies face challenges in setting up or scaling their business operations across borders, particularly in Singapore. As the leading global B2B payment platform for Emerging Asia, we are perfectly positioned to empower these companies, especially regarding their business payment needs.”

Marciano Birjmohun, Vice Chairman of the Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce, said “The Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce actively supports its members and affiliates, particularly Thai companies, by providing them with greater access to professional services essential for seamless business expansion. This strategic partnerships with SUNRATE ensures that companies receive tailored guidance, resources, and expertise. This facilitates smooth entry into new markets, strengthens cross-border collaboration, and enhances the overall experience of expanding business operations within the region”