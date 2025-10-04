The HKFYG marks completion of Hong Kong International a cappella Festival

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2025 - Music is a universal language that transcends cultural boundaries and geographical borders. The Hong Kong International a cappella Festival 2025, an annual signature event of The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups (HKFYG), has just concluded on a resounding note. The nine-day festival brought together more than 20 overseas and local vocal ensembles, captivating audiences across Hong Kong with their sensational musical abilities.

The highlight of the Festival, the International a cappella Extravaganza, attracted over 4,000 spectators in one of the world’s largest a cappella concerts. The two-day show held at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium featured four world-renowned a cappella ensembles: Rebel Bit from Italy, pioneers in electronic experimentation, whose music style fuses classical and contemporary influences; The Island Voices from Singapore, silver diploma recipients of the highly-acclaimed international a cappella competition vokal.total, who, despite forming just three years ago, have already performed at two consecutive Singapore National Day celebrations; Tufts Beelzebubs from Tufts University in Massachusetts, America’s leading collegiate group boasting 33 studio albums; and Tunatics, Hong Kong’s award-winning rising stars, whose name blends “tune” and “lunatics” to reflect their passionate commitment to music. Each group added their unique flair to the Extravaganza, culminating in a masterful showcase of vocal artistry and versatility.

Beyond the Extravaganza, the performing groups took to the stage at the newly opened Kai Tak Sports Park, creating new musical experiences combining sports, arts, culture and culinary elements. They further dazzled the public, engaging with them and creating new fans with the charm of pure vocal harmony, at landmarks, including the Hong Kong Cultural Centre and the Hong Kong Observation Wheel, as well as in various neighbourhoods across the city.

Alice Lui, Deputy Executive Director of the HKFYG, marvelled at the remarkable talent of all the performers. “It is really amazing how they are able to create music using only their voices while breaking free from instrumental constraints,“ she said. The Federation’s promotion of a cappella education in schools and its commitment to organising the Hong Kong International a cappella Festival since 2008, has fostered a vibrant local a cappella scene, while also nurturing musical talents and enabling opportunities of exchanges. Through the art of vocal music, the Federation hopes to reinforce the city’s role as an East-meets-West Centre for International Cultural Exchange and, at the same time, showcasing Hong Kong’s youthful energy.