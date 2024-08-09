Trend Micro Expands Partnership Focus to Secure Enterprise AI Use

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 August 2024 - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704) continues to pioneer advancements in its cybersecurity platform to secure enterprise AI use. Aligned with this innovation focus, the company today announced its partnership with GMI Cloud, a leading venture-backed AI-native GPU cloud provider specializing in the development of a vertically integrated platform optimized for AI and ML workloads. This collaboration aims to enhance security measures for AI implementations and protect sensitive data in high-performance computing environments. Supporting the responsible use of AI, the company also announced that it has joined the Coalition for Secure AI (COSAI) alongside partners including Google, NVIDIA, Microsoft, IBM and others.

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend: “Most AI integrations in the cybersecurity industry today arrive in the form of chat bots, alert summarizers, or other basic functions. Far fewer resources have been invested in securing actual AI implementations or leveraging the technology to help stretched security teams as they deal with escalating complexity and risk. Our AI strategy brings this need to the forefront, underpinning Trend’s platform evolution as well as working with partners and industry to better manage enterprise risk around AI use.”

Building on a long history of working with partners to help customers, Trend is working closely with innovative partners like GMI Cloud, which has standardized on the Trend Vision One™ platform to protect its customers using AI. The integration of Trend Vision One™ – Companion, an AI assistant leveraging NVIDIA NIM microservices and accelerated computing, into GMI Cloud’s Cluster Engine interface provides proactive threat detection and response, even in air-gapped environments.

Alex Yeh, Founder and CEO at GMI Cloud: “Recent incidents involving CrowdStrike have underscored the vulnerabilities in cybersecurity and data security within cloud-based systems. In response, we’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Trend Micro to develop a GPU-powered private cloud. This collaboration aims to prioritize security and enhance enterprise and government sovereign cloud solutions. Our on-demand and reserved GPU instances and storage, utilizing NVIDIA Certified data centers, combined with Trend Micro’s security solutions, enable even the most tightly controlled organizations to use AI without compromising data sovereignty.”

As an early mover in making a definitive statement on responsible use of AI, Trend is also working with the broader industry and has been advocating for policies on responsible use and regulation of AI. The Coalition for Secure AI (COSAI) is focused on members collaborating and sharing best practices for secure AI deployment, AI security research and product development.

After joining the coalition this week, Trend’s first initiative as a COSAI member is to prepare cyber defenders for a changing cybersecurity landscape. Key to this, Trend will lead the development of a framework to help defenders to:

Identify needed investments to counter the offensive cybersecurity capabilities of current and future AI models.

Deploy appropriate mitigation techniques and maintain best practices.

The framework will also focus on how organizations can scale cybersecurity investments and expand effective mitigation strategies to address the evolution of AI models supporting threat actors’ use of offensive capabilities.

