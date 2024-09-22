$!Twirl and Twinkle: Experience the “Moon Moon Dance Party” with Mr n Mrs Moon at Starstreet Precinct

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2024 - This Mid-Autumn Festival, Starstreet Precinct is sparkling with a magical Moon Moon Dance Party! Running from today to 22 September 2024, join us for a celestial celebration featuring one of Hong Kong’s favourite duos, Mr n Mrs Moon, who have delighted crowds with their hilarious couple illustrations and video clips on social media. Based on and created by real-life illustrator Mrs Moon, these quirky moon-faced characters invite you into their day-to-day lives, with videos of them doing everything from dancing to dressing up for festive occasions and cracking jokes at one another.

Head to Starstreet Precinct to find adorable decorations, exclusive shopping rewards and fantastic giveaways, including Mr n Mrs Moon-themed goodies. Take home a slice of the festivities with our exclusive Moon Moon 3D Soy Sauce Dish Sets, chic Moon Moon Stainless Steel Tumblers, and enjoy special dining vouchers for extra savings. Let the magic of the harvest moon add a touch of wonder to your celebrations!

Get Set to Groove with the Adorable “Moony” Couple at the Moon Moon Dance Party!

This year, Starstreet Precinct is the place to be for a truly unique lunar celebration. Start your journey by meeting Mr n Mrs Moon at Wing Fung Street and catch them later outside Three Pacific Place on Star Street in their famous kissing pose. Delight in the playful fun of grabbing mooncakes from this endearing duo, capture breathtaking selfies under the moonlit sky, and dance with dazzling filters that are perfect for Instagram. Don’t miss this magical limited-time adventure!