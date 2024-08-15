United Language Centre Launches Two New English Courses to Cater Diverse Learning Needs and Preferences

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 August 2024 - United Language Centre, a leading English language school in Singapore, is proud to announce the launch of two new English courses: Essential English Regular (EER) and Essential English Premium (EEP). These new offerings mark an exciting expansion of its previous Essential English programme and are designed to cater to diverse learning needs and preferences.

Transforming English Learning

The language institute’s new English courses employ advanced teaching methodologies, including digital learning tools and modern classroom facilities, which support an engaging and effective learning environment for learners. These advancements make learning more dynamic and enjoyable, leading to improved outcomes. The Essential English Premium classes cater to learners seeking an immersive experience with smaller class sizes of 3 to 7 students, allowing for focused, personalised interaction. Conversely, the Essential English Regular option offers a well-rounded learning experience with class sizes of 5 to 10 students, striking a balance between quality and affordability.

Early adopters of Essential English Premium have reported notable improvements in their speaking fluency and confidence. At the same time, Essential English Regular students have highlighted the English speaking course’s engaging content and supportive atmosphere, as well as significant progress in their language skills.

“Our mission is to inspire confidence and build a supportive language community. With the introduction of Essential English Premium and Essential English Regular, we’re addressing the growing demand for both personalised and cost-effective English learning solutions,” stated Matthew Fast, Founder at United Language Centre. “These new courses are designed not only to enhance English proficiency but also to cultivate a welcoming environment where students can build lasting connections.”

Key Features of Essential English Regular and Essential English Premium

* Expert Instructors: Teachers are carefully selected and trained in the United Language Centre teaching methodology, ensuring a consistent and high-quality English education across both new courses.

* Community Engagement: The institute fosters a supportive environment by organising regular community events and activities. These help students feel at ease and build meaningful connections within one of Singapore’s largest language communities.

* In-House Curriculum: Combining renowned textbooks with its in-house curriculum, United Language Centre focuses on equipping students with practical communication skills to prepare them for real-world English usage.

* Flexible Scheduling: United Language Centre offers flexible scheduling options, including a 12-hour cancellation policy, to accommodate students’ busy lives.

* Integrated Online Lessons: Both courses include online lessons, providing additional practice and support accessible whenever and wherever.

A Response to Student Needs

The development of EEP and EER reflects the institute’s commitment to meeting student needs for personalised attention and affordable English learning options. Inspired by student feedback and market trends, these English courses aim to provide a unique learning experience that aligns with the institute’s vision of creating a global language-learning community.

Enrollment Now Open

As of 1st July 2024, students were able to enrol in the courses through the institute’s website, social media platforms, email, and phone. To celebrate the launch, United Language Centre will host a series of special promotions, including an Open House in September and anniversary events in October.

