VIETFOOD & BEVERAGE - PROPACK VIETNAM 2024 - Many privileges for exhibitors

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2024 - With the exhibition scale up to 36.000 m2, 1200 booths, gathering 900 participants from more than 20 countries and territories, expected to attract more than 25.000 visitors; There are impressive numbers that will make a difference in The 28th International Exhibition on Food & Beverage and Processing & Packaging Technology - Vietfood & Beverage – Propack Vietnam 2024 .

The exhibition will officially take place from August 8–10, 2024, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) - 799 Nguyen Van Linh, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City.

The International Exhibition Specialising in Food and Beverage: Increasing Business Connections

In the production and business process, any business wants to participate in a cooperation circle with the presence of many brands in the industry, as well as complementary units. The larger the circle, the greater the prosperity. This is suitable in the food & beverage sector, because the industry is characterised by the involvement of many stages, creating a closed chain of activities.

Understanding the importance of cooperation, Vietfood & Beverage – Propack Vietnam 2024 focuses on providing an environment for businesses to meet, aiming for real value and real efficiency. Accordingly, the business matching program through appointments (Business Matching) was methodically built by the Organizing Board, becoming a rendezvous for cooperative handshakes.

At Vietfood & Beverage – Propack Vietnam 2024, businesses will enjoy privileges such as:

Expanding partners in the supply chain – a key benefit that greatly impacts product output and contributes to revenue growth.

Direct connections to manufacturers – shortening the research process and saving time for production and distribution units.

Interpretation support and flexible timing – increasing interaction and learning with international enterprises, and promoting investment.

Additionally, participants will receive gifts from the Organising Board along with an exhibition catalogue and travel expense support for groups of 15 or more (for provinces near Ho Chi Minh City).

These benefits will pave the way for businesses to access advanced scientific and technological achievements in food & beverage production and business, and to learn from domestic and international friends and competitors. Above all, Vietfood & Beverage - Propack Vietnam 2024 continues to promote its role as a bridge for sustainable trade through its 28 years of organisation.

The Attraction of the Biggest F&B International Exhibition in Vietnam

After 27 editions, Vietfood & Beverage – Propack Vietnam has proven its reputation as the leading event in the F&B industry, not only affirming its position in Vietnam but also making a significant impact on global partners.

Following this success, Vietfood & Beverage – Propack 2024 is constantly innovating and expanding its scale. Specifically, this year’s exhibition has a display area of up to 36,000m², ensuring a total of 1,200 booths (a 40% increase compared to the 2023 scale), with 900 businesses from 20 countries and territories.

Each booth has its own identity, corresponding to the characteristics of each business and each country, they are still within the overall harmonious and cohesive design. This is also the highlight that creates the attraction of the exhibition, expected to welcome more than 25,000 visitors.

The systematic investment and professional organisation process of the organizer - VINEXAD helps Vietfood & Beverage - Propack Vietnam 2024 deserve to be the biggest F&B exhibition in Vietnam.

A Multinational Exhibition with Diverse Brands and Fields

Through each organization, Vietfood & Beverage - Propack Vietnam is considered a stepping stone to help hundreds of businesses spread their brand awareness and keep pace with the market. Therefore, it is not difficult to understand that in 2024, many large domestic enterprises have chosen the exhibition as a place to display and introduce products.

Especially in this year’s event, the main sponsor of Vietfood & Beverage Propack Vietnam - Masan Consumer Joint Stock Company (Masan Consumer) will bring four representative brands: Chinsu, Omachi, Vinacafe’ and OmtoMi, confirming their position in the branded food and beverage market in Vietnam, with the strategy of prioritizing Vietnamese consumers, improving the material and spiritual lives of 100 million Vietnamese consumers and uplifting the introduction of Vietnamese cuisine to the global level - Make Vietnamese Foods Global Foods.

This year, the exhibition received the attention and participation of many famous enterprises in Vietnam such as: Masan Group, Tan Nhat Huong, Dan On, Binh Vinh, Luong Gia, Intermix, Richy, Golden Rice, DH Food, Yilin, et

In the beverage section, sponsors such as Hanoi Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Joint Stock Corporation, Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Joint Stock Corporation, Coca Cola Vietnam Beverage Company Limited, and Tan Hiep Phat Beverage Group will be welcomed. Vietnamese businesses will be represented by Golden Farm, Luong Quoi, Nam Viet, A&B, Juicy V, Vinatea, etc., bringing quality products that have been familiar to consumers for many years. Especially notable is the appearance of the tea brand from Fujian province, China, which is expected to be a pavilion that attracts many customers to explore and learn.

In addition, the exhibition has the appearance of national pavilions such as China, India, Poland, Taiwan, Korea, Indonesia, Russia, Japan, Singapore, Thailand... Prominent among them are Polish pavilion with 8 consecutive exhibition sessions, providing a flavorful European experience; The booth area of The Russian Federation Trade Promotion Center (Russian Export center) has participated in 2 consecutive periods, displaying typical products; Buffalo meat booth from India with a series of world-famous brands: Allanasons, Mirha Exports, Rustam Foods, Al-Hamd, Fair export, APK... At the Taiwan Pavilion supported by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), booth #E01 offers a rich culinary heritage space with dishes, beverages, delicious bubble tea, pudding and a variety of iconic sweets from the country.

Besides Food & Beverage field, many companies exhibiting and introducing the most advanced technological equipment in the field of processing, packaging, and food and beverage labeling also participate, such as: Liksin Industry - Printing - Packaging Corporation, Song Hiep Loi Company, V.M.S Trading & Engineering Company Limited,..., all contribute to creating a diversified and abundant exhibition.

An Exhibition of Exclusive Activities

The highlight that creates the brand of the Vietfood & Beverage - Propack Vietnam 2024 through various organisations is always a series of technical seminars, exploiting important topics that are vital for businesses in the economic integration process.

This year, with unpredictable climate changes, Vietfood & Beverage - Propack Vietnam highlights the role of businesses in committing and taking action to protect the environment. The Organizing Board introduces technical seminar: “Towards Net-Zero: Strategies and Solutions for carbon reduction in the food industry”. In this seminar, business representatives and senior leaders listen to expert analysts and advise on practical solutions to help the food industry become a leading industry towards Net - Zero, for a carbon-free atmosphere.

Along with that, the seminar “Green Packaging - The inevitable trend of food packaging” was also held to reaffirm the influence of the Food industry in environmental issues. Because this is an industry with a high proportion of plastic packaging usage, so converting to green packaging is urgent.

In addition to a series of technical seminars, Vietfood & Beverage - Propack Vietnam 2024 launches an additional program to visit and meet businesses operating in Long Hau Industrial Park. In this program, businesses can work directly with specific companies, exchange practical production and business experiences and find a common voice for long-term cooperation.

Not only a place to foster valuable deals, Vietfood & Beverage - Propack Vietnam 2024 also leverages the “Eat” and “Drink” elements to diversify and modernize activities, attracting many visitors. A highlight is the beverage workshop “Sweet Class Ohla – Pride in Vietnamese Fruits,“ an opportunity for those in the beverage industry to share success secrets when choosing Vietnamese fruits, and participants will gain useful knowledge for the beverage business.

Dedicated to food enthusiasts, the Cooking Class has two topics: Sous Vide Filet Mignon food art and Beef Wellington food art.

This workshop will help attract a large number of visitors to Vietfood & Beverage - Propack Vietnam 2024, giving brands the opportunity to research consumer tastes and more easily access the market.

After a series of special activities, Vietfood & Beverage - Propack Vietnam 2024 offers visitors the mini-game Lucky Draw - Check-in to Receive Gifts, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily.

It is expected that many valuable contracts will be signed, the circle of cooperation will be expanded, and a strong business community will be formed. This is the goal of Vietfood & Beverage – Propack Vietnam 2024, aiming to contribute to the development of Vietnam’s food and beverage industry. Welcome to Vietfood & Beverage - Propack Vietnam 2024 - A place to connect investment and a leap forward for the breakthrough growth of the food and beverage industry.

Contact Information:

Website: http://www.foodexvietnam.com

Facebook Fanpage: Vietfood & Beverage and ProPack Vietnam

VINEXAD Company - 09 Dinh Le, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

Ms. Dao Thu Ha – Project Director

Phone: +84 912 000 406

Email: daoha@vinexad.com.vn

Ms. Ho Thien Trang – Media Manager

Phone: +84 90 212 0694

Email: tranght@vinexad.com.vn

Hashtag: #Vinexad

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.