$!Vietnam Tells Its 80-Year Journey at a World Top 10 Exhibition Venue

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 September 2025 - Anyone who finds themselves in Hanoi these days can sense that history is not just something written on faded pages. The memory of President Ho Chi Minh reading Vietnam’s Declaration of Independence before a crowd of half a million people at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi on September 2, 1945, remains vivid in the national consciousness. That moment opened a new chapter for Vietnam after decades of colonial rule.

From a war-torn and impoverished country, Vietnam has quietly navigated many turning points. With determination and resilience, the nation has gradually found its place in the world, contributing its own voice to the global chorus.

This year’s 80th Independence Day is not just a time for celebration but also a time to look back at Vietnam’s journey. Now, that story is being told in a new way at the “80 Years of Independence - Freedom - Happiness” exhibition, taking place at the new Vietnam Exposition Center in Dong Anh, just outside central Hanoi.

A Living Portrait of Eight Decades

In late August, crowds from across Vietnam flocked to visit the Vietnam Exposition Center, a project by Vingroup, the nation’s largest private conglomerate by both size and tax contributions, to take part in the grand celebration of Vietnam’s 80th National Day. The exhibition features more than 200 indoor and outdoor displays, weaving together a vivid, multi-dimensional portrait of Vietnam’s transformation over the past eighty years.

The exhibition showcases not only Vietnam’s achievements in economics, technology, defense, and education, but also highlights everyday stories of its land and people—simple yet proud moments that reflects the nation’s steady progress, powered by countless individual efforts.

What sets this exhibition apart is its use of virtual reality, digital models, and interactive AR/VR presentations, allowing visitors to experience history as if they were truly there. Both indoor and outdoor spaces are packed, with people searching for their own special view within the grand setting.

This is more than just a commemorative event. The exhibition is a clear statement that Vietnam is moving forward—open to the world, proud of its identity, and brimming with creativity.