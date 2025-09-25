Vingroup recognized at the 2025 ALB Pan-Asian Regulatory Awards

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2025 - At the ALB Pan-Asian Regulatory Awards 2025, a representative of Vingroup was honored with the title “Compliance Officer of the Year (Corporates).” This prestigious international award in the field of legal and regulatory affairs affirms Vingroup’s strong commitment to building a comprehensive compliance system and practicing transparent governance in line with global standards.

The ALB Pan-Asian Regulatory Awards are organized annually by Asian Legal Business (ALB) to honor individuals, organizations, and teams with outstanding achievements in compliance, risk management, and corporate legal affairs across Asia. ALB is a legal publication under Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters news agency.

The awards are founded on the belief that legal and compliance functions should not only fulfill obligations but also establish new benchmarks in compliance and risk management while contributing to the development of legal frameworks both nationally and internationally.

With an independent judging panel made up of leading experts in law and finance, the ALB Pan-Asian Regulatory Awards are widely regarded as one of the most credible and respected benchmarks in the region, ensuring fairness, transparency, and accurate recognition of significant contributions to the legal and governance community.

To be selected as “Compliance Officer of the Year,“ Ms. Ho Ngoc Lam, Head of Legal Department at Vingroup, was nominated by an independent council and selected over dozens of candidates from major corporations in countries including China, Singapore, India, and Indonesia. This achievement not only recognizes her personal contributions but also reflects Vingroup’s guiding principle of upholding transparency and the rule of law, while continuously developing a strong legal team to safeguard corporate reputation in the marketplace. Being honored at such a prestigious international event further underscores Vingroup’s commitment to advancing a culture of compliance both in Vietnam and globally, positioning it as a foundation for long-term sustainable growth.

The ALB Pan-Asian Regulatory Awards celebrate individuals and organizations pioneering compliance and risk management standards in Asia. Previous editions have honored some of the most respected names in law, including Drew & Napier and Allen & Gledhill, both of which boast more than a century of history.

https://vingroup.net/en

About Vingroup

Vingroup is a leading private economic conglomerate in the region, with a workforce of 200,000 employees. Its operations extend beyond Vietnam to international markets including North America, Europe, India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The Group’s five core pillars are Industrials & Technology, Real Estate & Services, Infrastructure, Green Energy, and Social Enterprises.

Vingroup offers a diverse ecosystem of products and services, from electric cars, e-scooters, and robots to artificial intelligence, entertainment, tourism, real estate, retail, healthcare, education, transportation, and renewable energy.

Six Vingroup brands, Vinhomes, VinFast, Vinpearl, Vincom Retail, Vinschool, and Vinmec, were recently named to the “Top 100 Most Valuable Brands in Vietnam” list by global brand valuation firm Brand Finance.