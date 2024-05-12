Visa and FPT Corporation collaborate to advance government’s digital transformation in Vietnam

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2024 - Visa, a global leader in digital payments, and FPT Corporation, Vietnam’s leading technology company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to drive digital transformation and financial inclusion in Vietnam’s government sector. The collaboration aims to modernize government services and empower businesses, particularly small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).

Building on previous successful engagements, both parties will collaborate to understand the national e-marketplace for procurement initiative, increase SME participation, and strengthen payment infrastructure. Additionally, Visa and FPT will explore innovative solutions for digitalizing municipal services, such as exploring solutions to expand access to finance and equip SMEs with business credit cards for better cash flow management. This collaboration will foster ongoing cooperation and innovation in the public sector.

“This enhanced collaboration underscores our shared commitment to accelerating Vietnam’s digital transformation within the public sector and fostering greater financial inclusion,“ said Ms. Dung Dang, Visa Country Manager of Vietnam and Laos. “By leveraging our combined expertise and technology, we aim to create a more efficient, transparent, and inclusive digital ecosystem for government services and businesses across Vietnam.”

“For more than three decades, FPT has been a pioneer in innovation, providing technology products and solutions that drive the development of businesses and society worldwide. The collaboration with Visa marks a significant milestone, enabling us to combine the expertise and experience of both parties to continue bringing technological advancement to advance digital transformation and cashless payment in Vietnam within the public sector, healthcare, education, social welfare, and so on. Thereby realizing FPT’s mission of fostering national prosperity through innovation and scientific & technological advancement,“ said Mr. Vu Anh Tu, Chief Technology Officer of FPT Corporation.

Visa and FPT Corporation will leverage their resources to support project implementation and business expansion in Vietnam. This collaboration is a testament to Visa’s commitment to supporting the nation’s digital transformation and push towards a cashless society.

https://www.visa.com.vn/en_VN/about-visa/newsroom.html

https://www.linkedin.com/company/visa

https://www.facebook.com/visavn